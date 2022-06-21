Declared the Rodeo Capital of Texas, Mesquite lives up to the title with the world-famous Mesquite Championship Rodeo Arena, which has also evolved into a top-notch concert facility for headlining talent.

But there’s plenty more to love about this city, which is just 15 minutes east of downtown Dallas, including its vibrant arts and culture scene.

Here's your cheat sheet of things to see and do in Mesquite.

Admire magnificent murals

Vivid, eye-catching, and whimsical, each of Mesquite’s eight new murals at Front Street Station, a new downtown hot spot, are just as Instagrammable as you’d think — and they have transformed the area into a sprawling outdoor gallery.

The murals were selected among 40 submissions by amateur and professional artists, as well as students. Also, don’t miss Fire Station No. 4's stunning 12-by-12-foot glass mosaic piece by Dallas artist Julie Richey.

Hit the MAC

The Mesquite Arts Center (MAC) is the hub for arts in the city. There are always rotating exhibits of colorful abstract paintings, cool illustrations, and more, while the center also plays home base for Mesquite Symphony Orchestra and Mesquite Community Band performances.

The MAC even hosts Mesquite Art Theatre’s shows; the local theater company has been producing musicals, comedies, and melodramas since 1983.

Have a park picnic

City Lake Park was the city’s first park and it boasts 20 acres of beautiful green space and a picturesque lake, which, as a part of the Texas Parks & Wildlife’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program, is stocked with catfish and trout.

But with more than 70 parks and 17 miles of trails, there are plenty of other options, too — even for Fido. Town East Park has a 30,000-square-foot leash-free zone.

Palos Verdes Lake Park, Valley Creek Park, Bruton Park, Westlake Park, and Samuell Farm Park are also lovely green spaces dotted with various lakes, creeks, and ponds.

Get a taste of local flavor

The Downtown Mesquite Farmers Market, held at Front Street Station every Saturday morning from April through November, brings together locally grown produce, artisanal products, and home-baked goods from more than 25 vendors, plus, lots of good eats from food vendors.

Adding to the vibe is an outdoor stage for live music during each market.

Save the date

Is it Christmastime yet? Mesquite does the holidays right with local events, concerts and performances, and festivals, like the annual Carols and Cocoa celebration, the Amazing Santa Color 5K Run and Walk, and a cheery Christmas on the Square holiday market and tree lighting.

There’s more shopping to be done at the annual Mesquite Hometown Holiday Market, where a gathering of artisans and craftspeople cover 35,000 square feet in the Mesquite Convention Center.

Find more to do in Mesquite and plan your visit with this guide.