Luxury condo project comes ashore at popular Texas beach destination

If you're looking for a beach house in one of Texas' most popular destinations, you'll have to act fast to get in on one of the newest projects. Before even one spade of dirt has been turned, nearly two-thirds of the units at a high-end residential project in Port Aransas are already under contract.

The groundbreaking for Dorado Dunes Beach Club is set to happen this month, with completion scheduled for the spring of 2022. Thus far, seven of the project’s 11 units have been snatched up.

Located at 4601 State Hwy. 361, Dorado Dunes Beach Club is being developed by Jon Lindskog and Rob Bentley of San Antonio-based Reel Beachy LLC. Ken Bentley & Associates, also based in San Antonio, is handling design work.

Amenities include:

Direct beach access by golf cart.

Two beach bicycles per unit.

Outdoor showers.

Community pool with a pergola and individual cocktail pools for each unit.

Program for owners to rent out their properties.

Nine of the 11 units boast three-bedroom, three-bathroom floor plans that offer large fenced-in backyards, and decks off each living room and master bedroom. The 1,654 square-foot units, whose prices start at $779,500, also include a three-car carport.

The two other units make up a duplex, with each space offering 1,384 square feet encompassing two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The duplexes also have a two-car carport, and decks off the living room and master bedroom. Prices start at $659,500.

Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is marketing the development.