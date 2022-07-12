The roots of Navasota track back to the railroad, when the first trains came to town in 1859. Today, the trains still pass through — up to 30 a day!— and Railroad Street in the historic downtown district is dotted with intriguing architecture from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

There’s a forgotten opulence in the air that hints at the town’s past and contributes to its present-day charm.

In addition to its ties to the railroad, including the famed Union Pacific Railroad, Navasota is also known for music. It’s the official “Blues Capital of Texas” in honor of blues singer Mance Lipscomb, who called Navasota home. And you'll see references to the blues all around during your stay.

Stroll down Railroad and make these stops

Recently restored, the P.A. Smith Hotel was originally built in 1876. Once known as the “jewel of Navasota,” it features 10 rooms and a penthouse suite along with posh furnishings and glittering chandeliers fitting of its former moniker.

Hidden within the hotel, Hamer's Speakeasy is styled and named after the legendary Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, a Navasota local who gained the national spotlight for leading the posse that killed Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Find your way there by catwalk, a hidden stairway, an antique elevator, or the private entrance.

Next door to the hotel is the Red Board Tavern & Table, a gourmet-casual place for elevated takes on Southern comfort food — the Triple Play deviled eggs trio and the grilled bacon-wrapped quail poppers are a must, for starters.

Located in a recently restored three-story building, Rail & Rye is a new restaurant and rooftop bar with an authentic heritage spirit and a delicious farm-to-fork menu. They also serve brunch, and a pro tip is to order the chicken and waffle grilled cheese with brie and brandy-soaked cherries. Or enjoy a charcuterie board and a craft cocktail against a backdrop of live music and entertainment every Friday and Saturday evening.

Feel the blues and more

Music instruments and vintage posters adorn the walls of Classic Rock Coffee Company & Kitchen, where you can get your caffeine fix and then browse Navasota Blues Alley, a music-based souvenir shop inside.

You’ll also love Blackberry & Honeysuckle, which is located in a refurbished building and features a beautiful collection of thoughtfully inspired gifts. Don’t miss the Wrapped In Grace boutique, either, with its unique fashion and home finds.

See a full list of boutiques, shops, and things to do in historic downtown Navasota and plan your weekend in this charm-filled town here.