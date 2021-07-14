In Texas, few things better exemplify the lazy, hazy days of summer than a trip to the Hill Country. From floating the rivers to sipping flights at a winery, there's plenty of relaxed fun to be had only a few hours from Dallas.

And the best way to keep that laidback vibe going is to do it all in a luxury RV.

RVshare has more than 100,000 vehicles in a wide range of styles, amenities, and sizes. The largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace can help you secure everything from a travel trailer to a luxury motorhome, all backed with sterling customer service from the RVshare team.

Once you're set up to ride in style, make sure to hit these hot spots:

Texas Wine Trail

There are more than 50 unique and visually stunning wineries scattered throughout the Hill Country, from Austin to Fredericksburg, Lampasas to New Braunfels.

You can sip and savor at your choice of wineries, or purchase an Event Passport and go on one of the four self-guided wine tours run by Texas Hill Country Wineries. With the passport, you can to taste at up to four wineries per day over the course of each event, as well as receive exclusive discounts on bottle purchases.

Hill Country Beer Trail

Vino not your thing? Hop-heads can start in New Braunfels and visit 17 craft breweries via self-guided tour or shuttle bus. You also get to see some of the Hill Country's most notable scenic attractions, such as legendary Luckenbach, TX, and the rolling hills of the "Devil’s Backbone" on historic — and supposedly haunted — FM32.

Floating the rivers

Another treasured Texas pastime is grabbing a few inflatable tubes and a buoyant cooler and lazily coasting your way down the river. Which river, you ask? Take your pick. From the Comal to the Guadalupe, the Blanco to the San Marcos, there's no shortage of gentle waterways ready to welcome visitors during the warmer months.

Take a dip in the swimming holes

Similarly, the Hill Country has a plethora of beautiful lagoons, eddies, and natural springs. Cool off at Barton Springs Pool, which is in Zilker Park and is filled from a channel of Barton Creek, or discover The Blue Hole, which is surrounded by lush greenery in Wimberley and includes several rope swings.

Underwater caves lurk beneath Jacob's Well, also in Wimberley, though the public isn't allowed to explore them. However, you'll be perfectly happy to remain near the surface thanks to a year-round water temperature of 68 degrees.

Explore the area's German heritage

Gruene, New Braunfels, and Fredericksburg are where a number of German settlers made their home and their influence is still strongly felt today.

By 1990, 17 percent of Texans could claim at least partial German heritage and vestiges of Texas German, a language once commonly heard in the Hill Country, still prevail. You can still order up Bavarian favorites at several German restaurants.

Drop in at the distilleries

Vodka, sotol, whiskey, and gin all have a home in the Hill Country. Some, like Deep Eddy and Dripping Springs, you might already be well acquainted with, while others like Desert Door and Treaty Oak might become a welcome addition to your bar. Take a tour to see how these spirits are made and have a taste on your way out.

