It’s not all lounging on the beach on South Padre Island. Sure, you can rent a lounger — or four — and work on your zen moments, but you can also be active and adventurous.

There's a massive list of ideas on South Padre Island’s website, but here are five awesome things to do when you are looking for fun:

Hit the waves

South Padre Island is one of the best places to learn how to surf. The waves and the beach are generally forgiving for beginners who are just learning their goofy foot from their natural foot. But did you know that South Padre Islands has the best surf in Texas? It’s got the biggest, most powerful, most consistent, and best-shaped waves anywhere on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Also interesting: The island has more surf than Hawaii, because the waves are made up of very short interval swells. And that means more chances to learn how to hop on that board and ride that wave.

The most popular breaks (aka places to catch a wave — that's surfing lingo) are at Isla Blanca Beach Park, Dolphin Cove, Boca Chica, and both the North and South Jetties. You can find surf instructors available to take you from paddling to standing in no time.

Catch some air

Kite boarding is a great way to mix your water time with some air time. Thanks to Air Padre Kiteboarding, riding the wind and waves is a thrilling experience that does away with the need for a big boat and gas. Here, the power is all in your hands.

South Padre Island is listed as one of the top 10 places to learn this sport and people fly in from around the country to take advantage of the excellent instructors and incredible conditions. Thanks to the flatwater of the Laguna Madre and the waves of the Gulf, kite boarders have their choice of experiences to learn or perfect their abilities.

Need for speed

Sometimes you don’t want to rely on the wind or the waves — sometimes you want some good old-fashioned fuel to get you where you’re going. That’s when you need to rent a Wave Runner or Jet Ski. There are multiple outfitters that provide rentals and even tours. Anyone born after 1993 will need a boater's safety card to rent, so be sure to plan ahead and pick one up.

Swing and bounce

If it’s time to get out of the water, then you’ll want to head over to Gravity Park. There you can pick from the tallest reverse bungee in the world (the Rocket) or the giant swing (the Skycoaster). Either one will provide an amazing view of the island. If you’re ready to slow things down, take a ride on the 60-foot Ferris wheel.

Make your plan

The best way to satisfy your inner adventurer is with a quick visit to SoPadre.com, where you’ll find great lodging deals, places to rent all your gear, and be able to sign up for lessons.