Situated in the North Houston area, Shenandoah is just over 2.2 square miles but it packs a punch with more than 50 restaurants, 12 hotels, five shopping centers, entertainment destinations, and a variety of outdoor amenities such as two city parks and a community pool.

Here’s your short list for how to best enjoy those two-ish square miles:

Browse and shop

If you like to shop, Shenandoah is your mini mecca, with a multitude of options. You’ll love the Portofino Shopping Center, with its distinct Venetian-style architecture and mix of nationally recognized stores, specialty boutiques, and salons.

The Sam Moon Center is home to the eponymous Sam Moon Trading Company that has endless accessories, apparel, cosmetics, and more.

And head to the upscale Metropark Square for its entertainment options, hotels, and the Martinis & Manicures salon.

Shenandoah also has a variety of locally owned specialty shops worth exploring, including Bikeland and Bike Lane, each with a vast selection of road, mountain, and ebikes, and Picket Fences, renowned for its stylish selection of furniture, home decor, unique gifts, and accessories.

Dish and dine

Foodies, there’s a two-time James Beard semifinalist in town, and his name is Ronnie Killen of Killen’s Steakhouse, which serves the highest-quality steak — from USDA Prime beef to Japanese wagyu — and Gulf Coast seafood.

There’s also a Killen’s Barbecue across the street for smoked faves in a more casual atmosphere.

For a Brazilian steakhouse experience, look no further than Avenida Brazil Churrascaria. For a great burger, try out locally owned JAX Burgers Fries & Shakes, known for their 100-percent, Angus beef burgers.

Go south of the border at Casa Medina, a family-owned Mexican restaurant with Tex-Mex goodness, including menudo.

Goode Co. Fish Camp is the newest concept from the Goode Co. collection of restaurants, and features an oyster bar and the freshest fish around, along with seasonal dishes in a vibrant setting.

See and do

There’s no shortage of places to go to be entertained while in town. Post up with some popcorn and a movie at the state-of-the-art AMC Metropark 10 with IMAX cineplex.

It’s game on at Dave & Buster’s and Main Event, or get your adrenaline fix at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

You can also chill out at Pinot’s Palette “paint and sip” studio, where a glass of wine might just make you feel a bit more creative.

Outdoor enthusiasts will want to connect with nature at the W.G. Jones State Forest, which is one of the nation’s largest urban forests, or the George Mitchell Nature Preserve, with its miles of hike and bike trails across 1,800 acres — both are just minutes away.

For a full list of places to see, shop, stay, and savor, head over to Visit Shenandoah.