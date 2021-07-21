Frontier Airlines adds 7 new cheap nonstop flights out of DFW Airport

Frontier Airlines, noted for its low-cost no-frills fares, had added a slew of new nonstop routes in three cities, including Dallas-Fort Worth.

According to a release, the airline is beefing up its presence in three markets: Dallas, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, with 21 new nonstop routes total. That includes seven new routes at DFW Airport.

To introduce the new service, they're offering introductory fares starting at $29.

Frontier senior VP Daniel Shurz says in a statement that they're thrilled to continue growing.

"We remain focused on identifying routes where our 'Low Fares Done Right' service benefits customers the most with affordability and convenience," Shurz says. "Today's announcement highlights our confidence in travel’s continued rebound for the rest of 2021 and beyond."

The new routes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) include flights to San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa, Phoenix, Hartford, and more. They'll begin in September.

The new flights are as follows:

Buffalo, New York (BUF) - 3x weekly - begins April 24, 2022

Durango, Colorado (DRO) - 1x weekly - begins April 30, 2022

Hartford, Connecticut (BDL) - 3x weekly - begins April 25, 2022

Phoenix (PHX) - 4x weekly - begins November 1, 2021

San Diego (SAN) - 3x weekly - begins September 7, 2021

San Francisco (SFO) - 4x weekly - begins September 8, 2021

Tampa (TPA) - 4x weekly - begins November 1, 2021

Frequency and times are subject to change, so they recommend you check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

While Frontier is focused on low fares, they also offer the ability to customize travel to your needs and budget. For extra fees, you can purchase options a la carte or in a low-priced bundle called "The Works," which includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

They also have a frequent flyer program with many benefits including the ability to attain Elite status. Everyone wants to be an Elite.

Frontier and federal law require that customers and crew members wear a mask or face covering during travel. Anyone flying on Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.