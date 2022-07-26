About forty minutes east of San Antonio lies Seguin, which stakes its claim to the world’s largest pecan — and has the monument outside the historic courthouse to prove it. Fittingly, there’s a nutcracker museum in town, too (more on that below).

Seguin's small-town vibe is balanced by such spirited attractions as a crazy shuttle coaster, a craft brew scene, and getaway cabins you may never want to leave.

Here are five unique ways you can experience Seguin.

Get your glamp on

Studded with tall cypress and pecan trees, the off-the-beaten-path Geronimo Creek Retreat is a rejuvenating destination in its own right. You don’t even have to leave the premises to soak in all the charms of a Seguin getaway.

Post up in a luxe glamping teepee, a rustic-cool cabin, or the ultimate treehouse-style accommodations at the retreat’s four acres along the creek. You can spend the day swimming, fishing from the dock, swinging in hammocks, or roasting marshmallows around the fire pit.

Rev up your adrenaline

For extreme family fun — indoors and out — ZDT’s Amusement Park has all sorts of adrenaline rushes, from a bungee trampoline to a parachute drop, go-carts, simulators, a rock climbing wall, Mad Raft Water Coaster, an arcade, and more.

It’s also home to the Switchback, the world’s first and only modern wooden shuttle coaster. The coaster was custom-designed for the park and navigates buildings with many exciting airtime moments, culminating in a grand spike that reaches a record-breaking, near-vertical angle.

Its name comes from an 1884 ride that many consider to be the first roller coaster in America, the Switchback Railway.

Be arts-and-crafty

If you’re feeling creative while on vacay, head over to You're So Crafty, a local crafts store. Here you can explore everything from canvas painting to board art, glass painting, glass fusing, mixed media, mosaics, and paint-your-own pottery at the walk-in studio.

They also have regularly scheduled classes and workshops where you can learn skills like crochet, macrame, and embroidery.

Grab a drink

With solid brews and food in a family-friendly setting — think dry-aged burgers and fish and chips — BS Brewing is a place to stay for a while. Their patio tap room is open Thursdays through Sundays.

Another great place for a beer or two almost any day of the week is Seguin Brewing Company, which has an industrial-cool vibe and also serves food from the onsite, artisan-style pizzeria.

Shop around

Seguin has no shortage of locally owned boutiques, shops, and antiques stores (definitely hit up Traveling Gypsy) to browse. Don’t miss the family-owned Pape Pecan House for pecans (naturally) along with all the fixings like pecan butters, gift packs, and more.

They also have a quirky micro-museum onsite that features about 8,000 unique nutcrackers from all over the world.

Discover more at Visit Seguin.