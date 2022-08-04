With crystal-clear blue waters, the oldest "books" in the world, and topographical wonders, Del Rio is a gem of a place that’s home to many hidden treasures.

Located within a mile of the Rio Grande and the Mexican town of Ciudad Acuña, this frontier town is just 150 miles west of San Antonio.

Here’s your short list of things to do in this all-year destination.

Find an oasis in the desert

Fed by the Rio Grande, Pecos, and Devils rivers, Lake Amistad is the crown jewel of Del Rio with year-round water sports, snorkeling, camping, and hiking, not to mention its rich cultural history. It’s also the third largest lake in Texas and has some of the best bass fishing in the state.

See the most pristine water in Texas

To the north of Lake Amistad is the Devils River State Natural Area. Once you arrive, it’s a one-mile hike from the parking lot to the river but it’s worth it because you’ll be rewarded with clear, spring-fed water that tumbles past rugged ridges, scenic canyons, and brushy banks. It’s an idyllic place for swimming, fishing, paddling, and more.

Be a rock star

Prehistoric Native American paintings abound in this area and, at 4,000 years old, these pictographs are the oldest “books” in the world.

See the fascinating ancient stories in stone about 40 minutes northwest of Amistad in Seminole Canyon State Park and Historic Site, where you can join a walking tour.

There are also nearly 50 campsites available plus 10 miles of hiking and biking trails along the Rio Grande and the Seminole Canyon rim.

Visit a winery that has aged well

As the oldest continuously operated winery in Texas, the Val Verde Winery is a must-visit for its meticulously crafted, award-winning wines. They’re handmade in small quantities, using traditional methods passed down from generation to generation.

Get some airtime

As home to the Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio preserves the heritage of the base and celebrates air power at Laughlin Heritage Foundation Museum, where you can learn about the early years of aviation in the county and see artifacts related to the Cuban Missile Crisis and more.

Celebrate friendship

Del Rio is a town of friendship, unity, and love, and every October locals from there and neighboring Ciudad Acuña gather on the border to celebrate Fiesta de Amistad, a festival that celebrates the two countries with a pageant and parade, chess tournament, bike race, arts and crafts, and more.

See (and hear) the scene

Del Rio Council for the Arts hosts Monthly Art Walks on the first Friday evening of every month, which include local galleries like the Firehouse, Falcon Art Gallery, Casa de la Cultura, and Lee-Bunch Studio Gallery.

You can also take yourself on the Del Rio Mural Tour, which highlights more than 20 colorful works of public art throughout the town.

Stack your Friday night with Noches Musicales, too. This summer concert series is held in Brown Plaza every Friday from June through August, and also features dancing, music, and food trucks.

Explore the region’s history

The Whitehead Memorial Museum was established in 1962 and remains the only full-time public museum in the county. Through an immersive frontier village setting, it preserves historical and tangible artifacts that reflect the early history, cultures, and economics of the area.

Discover more to do in Del Rio here.