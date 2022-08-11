Located in the northern Texas Hill Country, Brownwood is an inviting place where you have your pick of activities.

Perhaps you choose to chomp down on a chili cheeseburger that’s served in a restored train car at Runaway Train Cafe, or order up some sizzling street tacos at Tr3s Leches Bakery. Shop at more than a dozen trendy, locally owned boutiques or attend a live performance at the beautifully preserved 1920s Lyric Theatre.

You could also spend the weekend at the lakefront Hideout Golf Club and Resort, or even take a relaxing kayak ride along the Pecan Bayou.

There’s also lots of history to be savored, too. The Lehnis Railroad Museum shows how the railroad played a significant role in the town’s development.

But it’s the Brown County Museum of History that really provides an immersive look into 150 years of local history, from the Penateka Comanche and the earliest Texan settlers to a WWII-era Camp Bowie military collection and modern soil and grass conservation at the Colonel Burns Ranch.

Younger explorers love this place, too, with its children's area and the miniature Birdsong Circus.

After browsing the exhibits, you can get in on the museum's guided tour of the old jail, originally built in 1903. In the castle-like structure, you'll be transported back in time to see glimpses of what life was like as a Brown County sheriff — or as an inmate.

After your adventures through history, there are plenty of ways to cap off the day.

With its Hill Country location, Brownwood has easy access to award-winning Texas-made beers and wines for the tasting, starting with Pioneer Tap House, Teddy’s Brewhaus, and Primal Brewery.

Each spot has something special to offer, like beer floats at Pioneer, signature Bavarian-style pretzels at Teddy’s, and interesting flavors at Primal.

Stone’s Grove is an eclectic-cool place to get quirky cocktails, while 10 Mile Productions is a unique tasting experience with wines gathered from all over the state.

Discover more ways to make Brownwood your home away from home for a few days here.