In the heart of North Texas, just minutes from the DFW International Airport, Grand Prairie is a hub for family-friendly attractions and live music — think Lone Star Park, Ripley's Believe it or Not!, and The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie — along with shopping, nightlife, and more.

But there’s plenty to do right within city limits, with mega-sized water, land, and lake adventures. Here are three of your best bets.

Break out the swimsuits and make a splash

It’s always summer at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, which has been dubbed the “Cruise Ship on Land” — and for good reason.

The place boasts 80,000 square feet of serious splash factor under a retractable roof, with 11 waterslides, including three first-of-their-kind slides: the LassoLoop, Yellow Jacket Drop, and Aquanaut.

If you’re not in the mood to spike your adrenaline, you can also grab a tube and float the longest indoor lazy river in Texas, clocking in at 650 feet, or get in on a game of water basketball in the swimming hole.

There’s also a cafe, a big arcade, full-service bar, party rooms, an outdoor wave pool, and a FlowRider where you can test your surfing skills.

Shop ’til you drop

Since 1973, Traders Village has been delivering all the goods. The open-air market has seemingly endless rows of shops filled with everything you could possibly imagine, including auto accessories, furniture, toys, clothing, jewelry, and lots of unique finds.

But it’s not just shopping here. Amusement park rides and live music provide even more entertainment, and there are plenty of ways to refuel after all that shopping.

Chow down on classic old-school faves at Gary’s Grill, or try some of the best State Fair-inspired indulgences, authentic street tacos, Thai food, and much more. And don’t miss the funnel cake stand for a sweet treat!

Score major deals at the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, where more than 100 stores offer discounts ranging from 25-65 percent off.

Make it a lake day

On the west shore of Joe Pool Lake, Loyd Park covers about 791 acres of tree-filled Texas landscape with easy beach access, a designated swim area, sand volleyball, picnic areas, a 4.9-mile paddling trail, fishing zones, watercraft rentals, and more.

Campsites, cabins, and yurts at the park make any form of camping — or glamping — a breeze. You also can’t go wrong on the lake’s northwest shore with Lynn Creek Park, which has its own white-sand swimming beach, playground, boat ramps, concession stand, nearly 100 picnic sites, a sand volleyball court, and more.

Discover more to do at Visit Grand Prairie.