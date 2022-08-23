Originally known as Mustang Settlement — after the nearby Mustang Creek — Ganado was once fueled by cattle ranching, although the industry ended with the emergence of the railroad in 1882.

However, the town’s name, “Ganado,” which means “herd” in Spanish, still bears witness to its ranching roots.

Walk through history

Take an informal tour of the town and see historic churches, the KJT Hall, and the American Legion Hall, in addition to the downtown area with its charming cinema and shops, all providing glimpses into Ganado’s past at every turn.

Embrace the great outdoors

Covering 10,000 acres, Lake Texana boasts 125 miles of shoreline where you can camp, picnic, hike and bike, and more.

Another option to get outdoors is Devers Creek Park. With two nature trails and playground areas, it’s a popular place for fishing or a family barbecue.

Also located within this park is a large, covered, basketball pavilion along with softball and baseball fields.

Hear and see good things

The Rear Window Listening Room borrowed its name from the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock movie, as the film has much to do with observing and listening — which is exactly what this venue was designed for.

You won’t find Top 40 hits here, but what you will hear are original songs straight from the talent who created them. Rear Window is all about celebrating emerging artists and fueling their passion.

The venue also hosts the Townhall Players community theater’s productions.

Find an event

There’s a regularly hosted farmers market in town, plus save the date for annual festivities and fun like the Ganado Fire Department Crawfish Festival, Fourth of July in the Park, movies in the park, local shopping events, Christmas on the Square, and New Year’s in the Park.

Learn more about Ganado here.