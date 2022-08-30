Wine lovers, put Early on your must-visit list. Tucked between Austin and Abilene lies the Skies Over Texas winery, where owners Brian and Moira McCue have been bringing their award-winning, handcrafted vinos to Central Texas since 2017.

Everything from reds and whites to rosés and sweet varieties are all made with 100-percent Texas grapes.

The winery’s onsite tasting room, which is constructed entirely from reclaimed and repurposed materials found on the property, not only serves up these delicious pours, but also appetizers and pizzas.

Try the Dirty Dill pie, with Moira’s Dill Pickle Ranch dip topped with a five-cheese blend and jalapeño garlic seasoning, thinly sliced dill pickles, and bacon pieces. It may sound strange, but give it a try and you'll discover that they know their pizza and well as their wine here.

With plenty of space inside and out to relax, play some patio games, and "unWINEd" (as the McCues would say), the Skies Over Texas winery is perfect for a day trip or as a stopover on a RV excursion, with their readily available RV parking.

The winery's motto is: "Enter as strangers. Leave as friends," and we’ll cheers to that.

While in this suburb of Brownwood, make time to tour the Brown County Museum of History and the Lehnis Railroad Museum, or attend a play, musical, or concert at the historic Lyric Theatre.

Relax on Lake Brownwood near Early, where you can swim, boat, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and picnic. Lake Brownwood State Park offers campsites, cabins, a lodge, rental fishing gear, an Explorer Pack, and free Junior Ranger activity journals to complete tasks and earn a badge.

Head to the Sound Garden at McDonald Park to make some noise at this family-friendly attraction, or simply stroll around the walking track, grill on the barbecues, and get active on the sand volleyball and basketball courts and multi-use sports field.

Come summer 2023, you'll also get to enjoy the new Early Town Center — the community's first official central point for dining, entertainment, and recreation. Follow its exciting progress here.