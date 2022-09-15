DFW Airport lands at No. 1 on new list of U.S. airports with most nonstop destinations

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport flies to the top spot on a new list of the U.S. airports with the most nonstop destinations.

The Simply Flying website reports that DFW now offers 239 nonstop destinations, seven more than second-ranked Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, DFW was the United States airport that offered the most nonstop destinations in the country for a brief period. Now, the Dallas airport is back on top,” Simply Flying says.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines accounts for the bulk of the nonstop destinations from DFW — 220.

According to Simply Flying, the most popular destinations for American flights from DFW are Los Angeles International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, each with 14 flights per day. Next in line is New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (13 daily flights).

The most popular international destination is Cancun, with seven flights per day.

While DFW offers the most nonstop destinations of any U.S. airport, it’s not even close to the leader for international destinations. That honor goes to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, with nonstop flights to 108 international destinations. DFW offers nonstop flights to 51 destinations.

DFW ranks as the world’s second busiest airport based on passenger volume, welcoming more than 62.5 million travelers in 2021. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is No. 1.

“At DFW, we continue on a path forward that prioritizes the customer’s journey, operational excellence, and a culture that welcomes all to North Texas,” airport CEO Sean Donohue says.