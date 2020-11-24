Enter contest to get your clever traffic message on Texas highways

TxDOT has been very busy with highway signs, recently posting clever messages on digital message boards that encourage safer driving.

Now they are launching a statewide "Digital Highway Sign Contest" and are soliciting entries.

They're seeking creative safe-driving messages related to the following themes:

impaired driving (drunk or drugged driving)

distracted driving (texting while driving)

not wearing seatbelts and/or speeding

These are the deadliest mistakes drivers make on Texas roadways, according to a release.

Like many transportation agencies across the country, TxDOT has as of late been posting messages related to current events and pop culture, sometimes humorous. Some of their recent entries include:

Baby yoda uses a car seat / Be safe he will

Gobble gobble / go easy on the throttle

Feast your eyes on the road / drive safely

So that gives you a little clue as to what you're up against.

The contest runs from November 24-December 8, and there's no limit to the number of entries you can submit.

The top 10 entries will be posted on social media and voted on by the public. (A "like" or "share" = one point.)

The agency will run the top three winning messages in signs across the state.

Signs accommodate 2 slides, each with 3 lines and up to 15 characters per line. Feel free to use both slides (6 lines) or just one slide (3 lines).

The message must bring awareness to the dangers of common driver mistakes such as distracted driving, impaired driving, not using seat belts, speeding, no tailgating, and left lane for passing only.

Hashtags, phone numbers, and website addresses are not allowed, and no offensive language.

To submit an entry, visit TxDOT.gov.

TxDOT is not the first or only transportation agency to host such a contest; Massachusetts, among others, ran a similar contest in 2014.