Dallas-based Southwest Airlines takes off with new Texas route for $29

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has wheeled out a new way to get to Houston — cheap.

Beginning April 12, 2021, Southwest customers can fly between Love Field and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental, nonstop, for $29 one way.

Travelers can book these flights now online through June 6, 2021, according to the airline.

The new flights are part of Southwest's new service in and out of Bush in Houston.

Need to continue on from there? Other new destinations from Bush include New Orleans, Chicago (Midway), Denver, and Nashville.

For quick reference, here is a breakdown of the new flights and fares:

Dallas-Houston (Love Field)

Six flights each way

One-way fares start at $29

Houston-New Orleans

Four flights each way

One-way fares start at $29

Houston-Nashville

Three flights each way

One-way fares start at $69

Houston-Chicago (Midway)

Two flights each way

One-way fares start at $79

Houston-Denver

Three flights each way

One-way fares start at $79

Travelers should note that the number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited, Southwest adds.

Southwest recently got some new competition from JSX, an "affordable" hop-on jet service that flies from its home base of Dallas Love Field to Houston for $99.

In October, Southwest announced an expansion of service to Bush, a major boon to the airline’s already significant Houston presence.

Southwest first served Houston through Bush Intercontinental on its first day of its operation: June 18, 1971. Southwest served Intercontinental until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005. The carrier has also grown to become Houston Hobby Airport’s largest airline, offering up to 161 flights a day to nearly 70 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America, a press release notes.