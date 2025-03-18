camping awards
North Texas park wins 2025 award for best quiet American getaways
Camping season has begun in the Lone Star State, and Lake Bonham Recreation Area in North Texas has earned new recognition as a must-visit destination in the just-released 2025 Campspot Awards.
Award-winning parks are chosen based on campground search platform Campspot's "comprehensive evaluation" to determine the best parks that offer the most memorable experiences.
Five Texas parks earned accolades this year, with Lake Bonham Recreation Area earning an award in the category for "Top Quiet Getaways in the USA."
The park is located about 80 miles northeast of downtown Dallas on 1,200 acres of land in Fannin County, which is just south of the Texas-Oklahoma border. The park has a volleyball court, lots of water access, a recreational pavilion, and more.
"There is a double wide launch ramp for boats, enclosed heated/cooled event center, an open pavilion for parties, a public beach for swimming, a dock for fishing, a playground for the kids, and many lovely camping spots," the park's profile says.
Campspot says there are 76 available camping sites at Lake Bonham, from tent and RV sites to a pet-friendly screened shelter. The park has many amenities for campers, including showers, bathrooms, dump stations, garbage containers, and more.
The park has 4.7 stars across 269 reviews, with most reviews praising Lake Bonham's peaceful atmosphere, its bountiful fishing opportunities, and its overall cleanliness.
"Took granddaughter and she enjoyed the playground and getting to see the ducks," one reviewer wrote. "We also enjoyed the decorations and the area was well kept."
Buffalo Springs Lake Campground in Lubbock, about 330 miles west of Dallas, topped the list as the No. 1 quiet getaway in the country. Campspot calls Buffalo Springs an oasis "for all sports recreation and fun at the lake."
"They offer RV and tent camping, as well as their Buffalo Bay Marina with lakeside rentals and two incredible beaches," the park's profiile says. "Whether you choose to enjoy the water by boat, jet ski, canoe, or kayak, they have you covered! Also onsite you will have access to ATV trails, nature trails, concerts, fishing and more!"
Buffalo Springs Lake Campground is the No. 1 best camping spot for quiet getaways in the nation.Photo courtesy of Campspot
The three other Texas parks that won awards include:
- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, Fredericksburg (Top Campground in the USA and Top RV Campground)
- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, Guadalupe River (Top Glamping Campground)
- Hidden Valley RV Park, Von Ormy (Top Mid-Size Campground)
"The Campspot Awards aim to recognize those parks that are delivering outstanding guest experiences and embodying the spirit of modern camping," said Campspot CMO Erin Stender in a press release. "This year’s winners represent the variety and depth of camping in North America. From peaceful retreats where you can disconnect to adrenaline-pumping destinations perfect for families, we’re thrilled to showcase parks that are truly exceptional. Every campground on this list provides a unique experience for campers, and they’ve earned their place as the best in the business."