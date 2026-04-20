an architect's dream
This stunning steel house is the No. 1 most 'wishlisted' Airbnb in Texas
A stunning architectural paradise just minutes outside of Lubbock is drawing attention as the most sought-after Airbnb property in Texas.
The vacation rental platform's 2026 list of the most "wishlisted" listings in the U.S. surveyed over 2,000 people to find which properties "offer a unique experience for every type of adventurer across all 50 states." More than half of all respondents said uniquely designed listings would attract them to previously overlooked destinations.
The Lone Star State's most desirable — and most fascinating — Airbnb listing is Architectural Marvel: Robert Bruno Steel House, a futuristic 2,200-square-foot three-story piece of art. Last year, the most wishlisted property was a shipping container treehouse in North Texas.
The structure was built and designed by sculptor and Texas Tech University professor Robert Bruno in 1973, but it wasn't quite finished by the time Bruno died in 2008 at the age of 63. The famous building and its history was extensively documented by Texas Monthly in 2022.
"The Robert Bruno Steel House is a one of a kind house and you will never see anything like it," the listing says. "Enjoy the beautiful sunrise on the balcony and the stunning sunset from the large windows."
Experience the views from the comfort of the living room.Photo courtesy of Airbnb
The Steel House is a 20-minute drive east from Lubbock and about five hours from Dallas, located near Lake Ransom Canyon and offering beautiful views of the water.
The listing says it can accommodate up to eight guests across three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious living room, and it offers in-unit washer and dryers for extended stays. Guests might become awestruck at the home's organic and unconventional design, the flood of natural light coming through stained glass windows, the sweeping staircases, and more.
"I first discovered this house in the mid[-]90s from an old 80s art magazine," one reviewer said. "This is truly a very rare sculptural an[d] architecture marvel to be able to stay in. The new interiors artfully compliment the design and are comfy. The view in the canyon is splendid through the windows. It was a true treasure and I’m glad it’s open to the public to be shared."
Two of the Steel House bedrooms have queen size beds, while the third bedroom has a king.Photo courtesy of Airbnb
The property also boasts an abundance of local wildlife, such as deer and two great horned owls — which also means drones are prohibited on the premises for their protection.
Two-night minimum stays at the Robert Bruno Steel House in May 2026 start at about $585 per night, according to the listing.