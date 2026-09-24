taking off
Low-cost Avelo Airlines adds 4 nonstops from McKinney starting at $99
Budget-friendly Avelo Airlines is taking flight at McKinney National Airport (DTX) with the addition of four new nonstop routes heading to popular U.S. tourist destinations, with one-way fares starting at just $99.
The new nonstop routes will launch Wednesday, December 16 with four weekly departures for Denver and Atlanta, and twice-weekly service to New Orleans and Nashville following on December 17.
Flights to Denver (DEN) and Atlanta (ATL) will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; service to Orleans (MSY) and Nashville (BNA) will run on Thursdays and Sundays.
The $99 introductory fare will apply for travel dates between December 1-17, 2026, and January 7-31, 2027. For flights booked by October 12, passengers get one checked bag for free.
Houston-based Avelo signed on to be the first airline to operate commercial flights from McKinney National Airport in December 2025, and the low-cost airline's first day of service will be on Veteran's Day, November 11.
The launch makes Avelo the first hometown airline in fast-growing Collin County and gives North Texas travelers an alternative to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
McKinney National Airport has served as a general aviation airport for more than 40 years but is now transitioning to provide commercial air service in support of the area's growing population.
Avelo's inaugural service out of McKinney will launch on the following schedule:
- Fort Myers (RSW): Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning November 11
- Las Vegas (LAS): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning November 12
- Orlando (MCO): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning November 12
- Fort Lauderdale (FLL): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning November 19
- Tampa (TPA): Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning November 19
In addition unveiling new routes, Avelo also announced that it will add a third Boeing 737-800 to the airline's current fleet based at DTX. Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said the new nonstop routes and the addition of a new aircraft "further cements [Avelo's] commitment to Collin County."
The addition of a third aircraft allows Avelo to expand at DTX. Photo courtesy of Avelo Airlines
"The response from North Texas has been extraordinary, and the bookings back that up," Levy said. "Our low fares, the small size and convenience of DTX, and our consistent industry-leading on-time performance are a winning combination for travelers. As a proud Texas-born company, we are excited to grow our presence in Texas and Collin County, one of the fastest-growing areas in America."