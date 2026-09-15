Supermarket News
Cult grocer Trader Joe's plots 3 new locations for Dallas-Fort Worth
In massive supermarket news, Trader Joe's, the cult grocery chain from California, is expanding in North Texas with plans to open a trio of new locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. One alone would be cause for celebration, never mind three.
The potential new stores include two in Collin County and one in Fort Worth, as follows:
- Plano, at 5900 Preston Rd.
- Wylie, at 2710 E. FM 544 #110
- North Fort Worth, at 9052 North City Dr., just south of North Tarrant Parkway
The chain has filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to begin construction at these sites. That alone is not a confirmation, since companies sometimes file plans that do not come to fruition.
But Trader Joe's spokesperson Nakia Rohde has confirmed that the company plans to open three new stores in these cities, although no timeline has been defined. Because the stores are still to be built, the exact addresses could change, too.
Construction on all three stores is currently slated to be complete by June 2027. Plano and Fort Worth are set to break ground in December 2026, while the Wylie store will do so in March 2027. The three stores will average 12,500 square feet, according to the filings.
The Plano store will be advantageously located across from an H-E-B — the DFW area's second — which opened in 2022. Located at the corner of Spring Creek Parkway, this will be Plano's second Trader Joe's. The first opened back in September 2012 at 2400 Preston Rd., just two miles south at Park Boulevard.
The Wylie store will be a block west of Wylie High School and a Kroger Marketplace, and two miles east of a constellation of markets that includes an Aldi, Sprouts, Target, and a recently opened H-E-B store in Murphy.
The Fort Worth store will be across from Target and Costco, in an area loaded with restaurants, just west of a Portillo's, which opened in 2023. It will be the second Trader Joe's in Fort Worth; the first opened at 2701 Hulen St. in June 2012.
There are currently 26 locations of Trader Joe's in Texas — six in the Dallas area and the one in Fort Worth.