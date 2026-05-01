camping awards
Unique North Texas campground named best glamping resort in the state
Let's TACO 'bout it: The Texas Association of Campground Owners has awarded Camp Quitcherbichin (you read that right) in Lake Bridgeport a new title as Glamping Resort of the Year.
The 54-year-old trade association currently represents over 430 Texas campgrounds, RV parks, and resorts. In 2024, the organization launched its annual TACO Awards to "recognize the hard work of campground owners" throughout the Lone Star State.
Awards are presented in three categories: Small Park of the Year (under 125 sites), Large Park of the Year (125-plus sites), and Glamping Resort of the Year. The 2026 winners were announced at the TACO Annual Spring Meeting and Trade Show on April 21.
Camp QYB is a camping and RV resort located 90 miles northwest of Dallas. A variety of camping sites are available for solo campers, families, and large groups alike, including Airstream trailers, covered wagons, fully-furnished cabins, and more.
The resort also offers 10 futuristic "Area 51" vessels that look like they came straight out of a sci-fi comic — think space station pods with floor-to-ceiling windows, electronic skylights, modern finishes, and luxe amenities like smart mirrors and heated floors.
The "Area 51" vessels are futuristic tiny homes.Photo by Jeff Crider Photography
Water-based activities are the main entertainment at Camp QYB with pontoon boat, kayak, paddle board, and pedal boat rentals for guests to take advantage of the property's one-mile stretch of waterfront lake access. Night fishers will appreciate the resort's guided night bow fishing tours, and animal lovers can visit the on-site petting zoo to spend time with miniature donkeys, horses, goats, pigs, and a turkey.
Weekends are often packed full of organized activities like scavenger hunts and foam parties for kids, or poker and music bingo nights for adults.
In a release, CampQYB's CEO and founder Justin McWilliams said he came up with the resort's iconic name as a lighthearted and witty message for travelers.
"It’s a reminder for everyone to relax, have a good time, and leave your worries at home," he said.
The two other award-winning Texas campgrounds are located much farther from Dallas: Lagoon Ranch Luxury RV and Cabin Resort in Onalaska, a city less than two hours from Houston, was dubbed the Large Park of the Year. TACO's Small Park of the Year is River's Edge Campground in Johnson City, a small city about an hour west of Austin.