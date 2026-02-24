Taking off
Regional airline launches nonstops from DFW Airport to Arkansas hotspot
A regional airline is introducing nonstop service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and El Dorado, Arkansas, a business and leisure hub.
Contour Airlines will offer two daily roundtrips and an additional roundtrip on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays between DFW and South Arkansas Regional Airport. According to a release, the service will start March 16.
El Dorado, once an oil boomtown, is about 95 miles northeast of Shreveport, Louisiana.
The flights on 30-seat regional jets will connect DFW business travelers to a city that hosts one of Arkansas’ six Fortune 500 companies — Murphy USA, an operator of convenience stores. Most Murphy USA locations are near Walmart stores.
Other major employers in El Dorado include a Delek US oil refinery, a Lanxess chemical facility, and an LSB Industries ammonia plant.
On the leisure side, El Dorado caters to golfers, arts enthusiasts, architecture admirers, festivalgoers, and shoppers. Attractions include the Murphy Arts District, South Arkansas Arts Center, South Arkansas Symphony, Newton House Museum, and the South Arkansas Arboretum.
“This new service highlights Contour’s commitment to connecting underserved communities with major markets,” says Ben Munson, president of Contour Airlines, in the release. “By launching nonstop flights from South Arkansas Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth, we’re giving travelers a convenient, reliable option while maintaining the high level of comfort and service our customers expect.”
DFW is the only Texas airport on Contour’s route map. Contour’s airline partners are Alaska, American, JetBlue, and United.
Here’s the DFW-El Dorado flight schedule:
- 10:40-11:55 am Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays)
- 2:55-4:10 pm daily
- 5:30-6:45 pm daily
Here’s the El Dorado-DFW flight schedule:
- 7:40-8:55 am daily
- 12:25-1:40 pm Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays
- 4:45-6 pm daily