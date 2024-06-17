Airfare is through the roof these days, but don’t sweat it: A family-friendly summer getaway is just a road trip away. Here are eight unique resorts worth a visit this season - seven in Texas and one just across the border in Oklahoma. Some boast elaborate amenities like on-site waterparks and floating obstacle courses, and some are completely off the grid amid wildlife and starry skies. All are kid-friendly and ready to welcome families this summer.
Great Escapes RV Resorts North Texas - Perrin
Located about an 90 minutes northwest of Dallas in the town of Perrin, this family-friendly RV park boasts a water obstacle course, fishing lake, multiple pools, a multi-level splash pad, 18-hole mini golf, laser tag, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, on-site restaurant, ice cream shop, snack bar, and more. There are also themed weekly events, like “Santa’s Summer Surprise” and “Messy Chocolate Craze.” Don’t own an RV? No problem. There are a dozen on-site cabins and cottages, including a swanky barndominium that sleeps up to six. Rates start at $149.
Oak Ranch Resort - Graham
For those wanting to get off the grid and avoid big crowds, this ranch-style resort is perfect for a quiet retreat. Located on 57 acres just north of Possum Kingdom Lake, the secluded setting is full of Texas wildlife (turkey, deer, armadillos, and songbirds to name a few) and crystal-clear starry skies. There’s also an on-site pool and fully stocked fishing pond, and the Brazos River is located just minutes away. Options for overnight accommodations include three casitas that sleep from two to eight people and the four-bedroom La Casa Tierra that sleeps up to 12. Make it a family reunion and host dinner catered by the resort’s on-site chef at the newly completed poolside Social House. Rates start at $457, including taxes and fees.
Villages Resort at Lake Palestine - Flint
Located just outside Tyler in East Texas is this Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort on Lake Palestine, home to lake activities, 18-hole mini golf, and a year-round indoor waterpark right on-site. Other amenities include sports courts, an arcade, three pools, a splash pad, hot tubs, and a marina restaurant right on the water that provides sunset views. Rates start at $135.
Horseshoe Bay Resort - Horseshoe Bay
The expansive Hill Country resort, on Lake LBJ near Marble Falls, just debuted its 2,850-square-foot floating pool, touted as the only one in North America and inspired by the Grand Hotel Tremezzo’s floating pool on Lake Como in Italy. Horseshoe Bay Resort is also home to Splash Safari Aqua Park, a floating obstacle course with climbing walls, slides, and balance beams on the lake open to those six and up; and the country's first Mouratoglou Tennis Center. Peruse the resort’s Summer Guide for dozens of daily kids’ activities, from sand bottle art sessions to tortoise and meet-and-greets. Make plans for Breakfast with the Birds on July 6 and September 1. Overnight rates start at $239.
Isla Grand Beach Resort - South Padre Island
Open since 1959, the island resort is located on 10 beachfront acres featuring lush foliage that provides a truly tropical vibe. There are two resort-style pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, sand volleyball courts, multiple restaurants including a beachfront burger shack, and daily live entertainment during the summer, including fireworks every Thursday night. Also during the summer are daily kids’ activities, including water games, arts and crafts, kids’ night out, sandcastle building, and movie nights. Rates start at $212 through July.
Kalahari Resort - Round Rock
The African-themed resort just outside Austin is home to America’s largest indoor waterpark but also features multiple outdoor pools and slides, several signature restaurants, a massive arcade, bowling, escape rooms, laser tag, a mirror maze, and more. Grown-ups can plan ahead for Kalahari’s third annual Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival on Sunday, September 22 from 12-4 pm featuring more than 100 food and drink samples along with chef demos and live entertainment. Tickets start at $149 per person. Overnight rates through September 2 start at $195.
Omni Barton Creek - Austin
The Central Texas resort, spa, and golf club has a new emphasis on family amenities, recently debuting its 6,000-square-foot Longhorn Lawn. The greenspace is home to inflatables, lawn games, foam parties, and several scheduled activities. There’s also mini golf (including nightly “glow golf”), family-friendly pools, a splash pad, and nightly complimentary s’mores by the firepit. There’ll be Independence Day activities July 4-7 with fireworks, live music, pool parties with a DJ, and kids’ activities. Rates start at $399 with promos for longer stays starting from $319.
Choctaw Landing - Hochatown, Oklahoma
Tucked in the woods amid nearby trout streams in Oklahoma’s Beavers Bend State Park and Broken Bow Lake, the hotly anticipated 100-room lodge-style resort and casino opened in April. While it is a casino, there are kid-friendly amenities that fall right in line with the Broken Bow area’s identity as a family destination. The resort pool is open to all ages and features a splash pad, cabanas, loungers, and fire pits for evening s’mores. The Cypress Lawn features an amphitheater for live music and events. The hotel also offers an Art Hike highlighting Choctaw culture and history guided by an AI-generated digital version of Choctaw Chief Gary Batton. Make plans for a fireworks show on July 3. Rates start at $169.