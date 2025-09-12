DART News
DART Silver Line from Plano to DFW Airport has an official debut date
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has an official debut date for a long-awaited new train line: According to a release, the Silver Line — DFW’s most anticipated rail expansion in decades — will be Saturday, October 25, 2025.
The 26-mile Silver Line links Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, and Grapevine with DFW International Airport, transforming the way residents travel for work, school, and entertainment.
With state-of-the-art Stadler trains, new stations, and seamless transfers, the Silver Line delivers convenience and opportunity to one of the fastest growing regions in the nation.
To mark the milestone, DART is offering free rides across the entire system all day on Saturday, October 25. In addition, the Silver Line will be free to ride from October 25 through November 8, giving everyone the chance to experience the service firsthand.
“The Silver Line opening is a realization of a promise kept to our riders and our region,” said Lee. “This state-of-the-art train will improve connections, create new access to jobs, and drive economic growth across North Texas, with a fitting theme to ‘Discover New Horizons.’ Most importantly, this line shows our riders that we heard them, and we delivered.”
Slagel added, “The Silver Line is a major step forward in building a stronger, more connected region. It is an investment in both today’s riders and future generations. We are proud to open its doors and welcome the community aboard.”
The Silver Line opening date announcement was made at the conclusion of the third annual State of the Agency briefing from Lee on September 12. The briefing included an update on agency priorities and progress from Lee and DART Board of Directors Chair Gary Slagel.
The Silver Line Grand Opening Celebration on October 25 will feature festivities at select stations, including live music, cultural performances, family programming, and recognition of the sponsors and partners who made the project possible: Platinum Sponsor Stadler; Gold Sponsors WSP and Ardurra; Bronze Sponsors Cypress Waters – Billingsley and NTX Partners; and General Sponsors AECOM and Archer Western. Their support reflects a shared commitment to connecting communities and advancing North Texas into the future.
Big dates are as follows:
- Saturday, October 25: Free rides on the entire DART System
- Saturday, October 25: Grand Opening festivities at 10 Silver Line stations with live music, family activities, and community programming. (More details to come.)
- October 25-November 8: Complimentary Silver Line service
There'll be opportunities throughout the celebration to experience the new Stadler trains and state-of-the-art stations firsthand. DART will release more information about all Silver Line celebratory events in the coming weeks.