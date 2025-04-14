Another Plane
DFW Airport was the 3rd busiest airport in the world in 2024
International organization Airports Council International (ACI) World has revealed its 2024 rankings of the busiest airports in the world, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Aiport came in at No. 3 on the list with nearly 88 million passengers flying through the airport last year.
The annual report examined passenger data for more than 2,700 airports worldwide to determine which had the most traffic in 2024. Preliminary data was unveiled April 14, with the full rankings expected to be confirmed in July 2025.
The initial data says nearly five billion global travelers took flights in 2024, representing a 9 percent increase from 2023's passenger traffic.
DFW Airport saw a nearly identical increase in its traffic this year with about 87.82 million passengers flying in or out in 2024.
The top two airports that beat DFW with even busier year were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (No. 1) with over 108 million passengers, and Dubai International Airport (No. 2) which saw more than 92.33 million passengers.
ACI World Director Justin Erbacci said the top 10 busiest airports are thriving even while enduring "global challenges" such as ongoing supply chain issues, aircraft manufacturing production delays, and the threat of tariffs.
“These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity," Erbacci said. "As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress."
Global passenger traffic is expected to crease nearly 5 percent to 9.9 billion travelers in 2025, according to ACI World.
In the global rankings of airports with the most aircraft movements, DFW ranked No. 3 with 743,203 takeoffs and landings in 2024.
The top 10 busiest airports in the world are:
- No. 1 – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- No. 2 – Dubai International Airport
- No. 3 – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
- No. 4 – Haneda Airport, Japan
- No. 5 – Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom
- No. 6 – Denver International Airport
- No. 7 – Istanbul Airport
- No. 8 – Chicago O'Hare International Airport
- No. 9 – Indira Gandhi International Airport, India
- No. 10 – Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China