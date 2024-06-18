A new boutique RV resort in downtown New Braunfels is destined to be the vacation hot spot of summer: Camp Landa has debuted from the family who started the famed Schlitterbahn waterpark.
Camp Landa is a 1960s-inspired "Great American Getaway" paradise, harking back to the nostalgia of family road trips. It was founded by Stuart and Tasha Blythin and was inspired by Tasha's grandparents, who owned the original New Braunfels park that eventually became the iconic Schlitterbahn, which opened in 1979.
The 30-acre resort sits on a site that manufactured water attractions for Schlitterbahn in the 1980s.
"Our family is ecstatic to welcome the community and roadtrippers to our destination RV resort in picturesque New Braunfels," says founder Stuart Blythin in a press release. "I promise you, Camp Landa is luxury camping made simple. We’ve thought of it all so that guests and families can just show up and enjoy an elevated camping experience curated by our team of experts."
Camp Landa was founded by the Blythin family, who have a rich history in New Braunfels.Photo by Alison Eden
Camp Landa includes 110 level RV sites and five cabins across in three main areas – The Poolside Paradise, The Meadows, and The Bluffs – all showcasing a mid-century retro theme with modern details. The Cozy Cabins can accommodate up to eight people and feature a fully stocked kitchen, an outdoor dining area, and personal grill.
Pull-thru RV sites at The Meadows have full hookups, tables and chairs on-site, and several are located close to the pool and activity center. Larger RV sites can be reserved at The Bluffs, which include full hookups, picnic benches, a concrete patio, and a private grill.
The Blythin family worked closely with the San Antonio-based Open Studio Architecture, plus New Braunfels locals CoPilot Creative, True Design, and Classen-Winters Design Build to bring their vision to life. Open Studio Architecture associate Caleb Goins said the firm centered Camp Landa's overarching theme and design around a pre-existing building that had been on the property since the 1980s.
"To achieve the desired mid-century aesthetic, the building was transformed into the central activity hub of the camp through the use of retro construction materials with a modern twist," Goins said. "These decorative motifs were then carried over to the sprawling pool complex and the cabins that line the creek bluff."
Guests have access to deluxe amenities like a spacious heated pool with a swim-up bar, café, on-site laundromat, dog park, resort-wide wifi, pickleball courts, basketball and cornhole boards, and much more.
The swim-up bar serves refreshing beverages on those hot summer days.
Photo by CoPilot Creative
The swim-up bar offers refreshing beverages like the signature Camp Landa agua fresca and a blackberry jalapeño margarita. The Yum Yum Café serves German-fusion fare like Rueben egg rolls, and "The Hurta Loaded Bavarian Pretzel" featuring sauerkraut and Rust Meat Market's locally processed old world bratwurst.
The camp store provides necessities like toiletries, beverages, snacks (including ingredients for s'mores), as well as Camp Landa branded t-shirts, tote bags, camping mugs, and other merch.
For any grilling needs, ingredients can be ordered through Camp Landa's text-based concierge service. The text concierge will also provide local insider tips for exploring New Braunfels.
Kid-friendly activities include a jump pad, playground, and an on-site crafting station, which offers a rotating schedule of programming and activities.
The resort also provides a dedicated shuttle that goes to and from Landa Falls, which is less than a mile away.
Camp Landa is located at 723 N. Walnut Ave. in New Braunfels. According to the website, nightly rates start around $90. The hours of operation for staffed amenities and the cafe are 8 am-6 pm daily, and from 8 am-9 pm in the summer. More information, pricing, and reservations are available at camplanda.com.