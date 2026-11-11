Hill Country Holiday
From tree lighting to New Year’s toast: Your guide to the holidays at La Cantera
The holiday season takes on a little extra sparkle in the Texas Hill Country. At La Cantera Resort & Spa, A Signia Hilton Resort the courtyard tree glows against the evening sky, hand-hung ornaments dress the lobby for the season, and crisp Hill Country air sets the scene for festive cocktails, live music, and memorable celebrations. Whether planning a family tradition, a night out, or a holiday getaway, the San Antonio resort makes it easy to celebrate all season long.
The festivities begin with the annual Tree Lighting Illumination on Friday, November 20, a beloved San Antonio tradition featuring live performers, Santa, reindeer, and holiday treats. It’s an enchanting way to welcome the season, gather with family, and take in the resort’s holiday transformation.
The celebration continues Saturday, November 21, with Tip of the Hat: Jingle Jam, an evening of live country music, dinner, and festive fun. Settle in for music under the stars, sip seasonal cocktails, and enjoy a grown-up night out with a distinctly Texas twist.
Holiday cheer carries throughout the resort, including at Signature, where seasonal menus bring festive flavors to the table. From a special dinner to a leisurely meal with friends and family, holiday dining is part of the experience. Festive cocktails and inviting gathering spaces make it easy to keep the celebration going long after the last bite.
And when it’s time to trade holiday bustle for a midnight countdown, La Cantera offers a memorable setting for New Year’s Eve. Guests can make an evening of dinner and celebration, raise a glass at midnight, then wake up to a leisurely breakfast and the peaceful beauty of the Hill Country. It’s a refreshing way to welcome the year ahead.
Of course, the best way to experience the season is to stay awhile. The resort’s Festive Savings Package offers 30 percent off best available rates throughout the holiday season, making a holiday staycation even more inviting. Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio and an easy drive from Austin, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, La Cantera makes a festive escape feel wonderfully close to home.
From the glow of the tree lighting to a New Year’s toast, the holidays at La Cantera are an invitation to slow down, celebrate, and make a few new traditions. Explore the season’s events and book a stay.