Frontier Airlines adds 2 new destinations out of DFW Airport
Low-budget Frontier Airlines has added 20 new routes across the U.S. and Latin America, and that includes two new routes out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
The additional routes are part of Frontier's goal to become the top low-fare carrier in the top 20 U.S. metro areas. What better way to do that than to add routes.
The two new routes from DFW Airport are New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, with fares starting at $39.
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle says that "As industry capacity adjusts, we want to ensure consumers in those markets continue to have affordable flight options."
Tickets for the flights go on sale starting September 2.
Some of the flights, including DFW to Fort Lauderdale, start in November. The rest begin in December 2025 or February 2026, including DFW to New Orleans. Some to international destinations are still pending per government approval.
The two DFW flights are as follows:
- Dallas (DFW) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 3 flights per week, launching on November 20, 2025
- Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY), 2 flights per week, launching on February 13, 2026 — just in time for Mardi Gras
The full list of cities and new flights includes:
Baltimore (BWI) to Cancun (CUN)
Baltimore (BWI) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
Baltimore (BWI) to/from Houston (IAH)
Baltimore (BWI) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
Charlotte (CLT) to/from Detroit (DTW)
Charlotte (CLT) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
Dallas (DFW) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
Dallas (DFW) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
Detroit (DTW) to Cancun (CUN)
Detroit (DTW) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
Detroit (DTW) to/from Houston (IAH)
Detroit (DTW) to/from Miami (MIA)
Detroit (DTW) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from Chicago (ORD)
Houston (IAH) to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
Houston (IAH) to Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA)
Houston (IAH) to/from New Orleans (MSY)
Houston (IAH) to/from Philadelphia (PHL)
Houston (IAH) to San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL)
Houston (IAH) to San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Other upgrades
Frontier also has additional fleet and route expansion on tap for 2026, along with major investments in loyalty and product upgrades, Biffle says.
“Frontier is not just about delivering low fares - we’ve made major enhancements, from product upgrades to the most rewarding loyalty program, and investments in technology and service, as part of The New Frontier,” he says.