Grand Hyatt hotel at DFW Airport unveils $34 million renovation
The DFW Airport's on-site Terminal D hotel, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, has just completed its $34 million renovation in less than a year.
Renovations began in July 2025 in celebration of its 20th anniversary, and coincided with the DFW Airport's ongoing $9 billion renovation plan. According to general manager Jeff Babcock, the hotel's transformation was a strategic process to show gratitude and "give back to the travelers and members of the community that supported [the hotel] during the last two decades."
"The entire renovation of the property solidifies our legacy as the premier hotel and event center supporting the international airport and connecting travelers to the Dallas Fort Worth culture and community,” Babcock says in a press release.
Among the shiny new features are the fully renovated guest rooms and suites (which have been increased from its original 298 rooms to 315), a "reimagined" Grand Met restaurant, and an updated 20,000-square-foot top-floor meeting and event space, executive board room, and an expansive indoor/outdoor rooftop flight-deck event space that overlooks the DFW Airport's runways.
In addition to new beds, stitched leather headboards, and integrated lighting, all guest rooms also feature large HD flat screen TVs and new charging ports.Photo courtesy of Grand Hyatt DFW
The Grand Hyatt also claims its renovated 6,600-square-foot ballroom makes the hotel "a leading conference destination and event center at DFW and around the area."
The hotel lobby remains just steps away from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Terminal D checkpoint, and was remodeled with "luxurious marble tile flooring, rich wooden paneling, and artwork created by local artists," the press release says. Additional upgrades were made to the on-site fitness center, which was relocated to the first-floor "to better accommodate health and fitness needs" and is now outfitted with Peloton bicycles.
"The transformation of Grand Hyatt DFW is a major milestone in the ongoing evolution of our airport and an investment in the experience we deliver to customers every day," says DFW CEO Chris McLaughlin in the release. "As one of the most consistently and highly awarded airport hotels, this property sets the standard for convenience, comfort and Southern hospitality. The reimagining of the property ensures it will continue to be a premier destination in North Texas and a powerful reflection of DFW’s commitment to excellence as we serve a growing global community."
Room rates at the Grand Hyatt DFW Airport begin at $296 for World of Hyatt Members, and standard rates begin at $329 per night in February.