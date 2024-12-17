Hotel News
Hotel Indigo chain debuts new property on Las Colinas' Mandalay Canal
A new hotel has opened in Irving: The anticipated Hotel Indigo Irving - Las Colinas, now open at 455 E John W Carpenter Fwy, along the scenic Mandalay Canal.
Hotel Indigo Irving - Las Colinas is owned and managed by Shreem Capital, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and trendsetting hotel properties.
Hotel Indigo Irving - Las Colinas is part of InterContinental Hotels Group and represents the third Indigo hotel in DFW, following one downtown Dallas and another that opened in Frisco in WHEN.
Hotel Indigo Irving - Las Clinas has the following elements:
- 151 rooms
- 5,300-plus square feet of event space
- a fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise machines
- two on-site restaurants
- an infinity pool
Design
Crafted by Studio 11 Design, Hotel Indigo Irving - Las Colinas stands as a tribute to the legacy of the Carpenter family, whose influence resonates throughout the hotel’s interior spaces.
The rooms feature dynamic lighting, soft curves, textures that celebrate the original landscape.
The design also pays homage to European artistry, with: tile patterns reminiscent of classic styles and a layout that draws parallels to the meandering waterways of Italy.
Accommodations
The 151 guest rooms feature plush bedding, hardwood-style flooring, spa-inspired showers, workstations, coffee makers, mini-fridges, laptop safes, and a 55-inch flat-screen smart TV with cable for streaming entertainment. Bathrooms feature glass-enclosed spa-like showers and Zenology bath products.
The Presidential Hospitality Suites and Executive Suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Mandalay Canal and wrap-around balconies. The Presidential Suites can expand into a three-bedroom accommodation with connecting rooms, and the Executive Suites can become a two-bedroom retreat.
Food & Beverage
There are four food & beverage destinations at the hotel:
- Kleo is the main restaurant, helmed by Executive Chef Nicolas Linardi of modern Mediterranean menu food that includes sabream with matbucha and saffron rice; Grecian Chicken, with oregano, sumac, lemon, and tabbouleh; lamb meatballs with feta, mint, yogurt, and pine nuts; and Caesar salad with baby Romaine wedge, tahini Caesar dressing, tabbouleh, and crispy bulgur.
- Kleo Patio has floor-to-ceiling glass walls that frame the Infinite Pool Garden. This design allows diners to easily transition between indoor and outdoor experiences, enhancing the feel of dining immersed in nature.
- Kleo Bar has a wrap-around layout and intimate lighting, serving cocktails like the signature Tzatziki Martini, a blend of dill-infused gin, blanc vermouth, cucumber, black lemon bitters; Turkish Fire Drill with vodka, Kahlua, and Turkish coffee; Forbidden Fruit with spiced apple bourbon, pomegranate juice, lemon, and star anise.
- La Serie Lobby Café is a casual coffee and dessert shop with cappuccino, croissants, and Danish.
Fitness & Wellness
A 1,100-square-foot fitness center has elliptical machines, free weights, stair stepper machines, stationary bicycles, and treadmills, with large windows that fill the space with natural light.
Meetings & Events
Hotel Indigo Irving - Las Colinas has indoor and outdoor event space that can accommodate gatherings of up to 300. There's a 3,100-square-foot upscale ballroom; and a smaller boardroom.