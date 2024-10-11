Airport News
Dallas Love Field to raise parking rates, relocate Uber/Lyft dropoff
Dallas Love Field is increasing its rates on airport parking, just in time for the holidays. In better news, it's repositioning the location of its pickup lot for ride service vendors like Uber and Lyft.
In a memorandum to the Dallas City Council justifying the need for these changes, the Department of Aviation stated that Love Field's garages are usually at capacity, even after adding 5,000 spaces in November 2018. (The airport currently has approximately 12,000 parking spaces.)
In the last two years, Love Field's passenger levels have reached nearly 9 million enplanements and almost 18 million total passengers annually. The airport is also landlocked and has no available space to build more lots. They also cite rising costs of parking contracts and maintenance of the garages.
The daily parking rates at Love Field will increaase on October 18, 2024, to the following:
- Garage A - from $16 to $24 (all levels)
- Garage B - from $10 to $18 (uncovered), from $13 to $21 (covered);
- Garage C - from $13 to $20 (uncovered), from $16 to $21 (covered), and from $25 to $30 (premium level);
- Valet - from $28 to $35
The first hour in Garage C will continue to be free for passenger pickups.
Shared pickup
In September 2023, the muckymucks at Dallas Love Field moved the "Transportation Network Center" pick-up location — for Uber, Lyft, and other ride services — to Garage B. Their release notes that, "during this time, feedback has continuously indicated extreme dissatisfaction despite valiant customer service efforts and wayfinding resources implemented by AVI." Hahahahah
An analysis completed over the summer determined that significantly less space was needed for TNC pick-up. (The previous demand capacity analysis was completed pre-pandemic.)
Their new plan is to relocate the TNC pickup to a space adjacent to the current valet pavilion on the terminal's southeast side. The valet will remain in its current location, and the following changes will be executed:
- Reconfigured concrete curb entrance
- Additional staging lanes, pavement markings, and ADA accessibility ramp
- Modified interior and exterior wayfinding signage
- Supplementary exterior traffic control signage and staff
- Lobby/waiting area improvements
They acknowledge that the site has the potential to create bottlenecks in traffic flow, but maybe just during peak periods.