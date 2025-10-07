Let's Two Step
Omni's Texas Two Step pairs Frisco golf with Hill Country foliage
Fall is finally in the air, bringing cooler mornings, golden sunsets, and the perfect excuse to plan a weekend getaway. For Dallas-Fort Worth residents, Omni Hotels & Resorts’ Texas Two Step Package makes it easy to enjoy two incredible resorts—one right in your backyard and one worth the drive south.
This fall, Omni Hotels & Resorts invites Dallasites to embrace the best of both worlds with the Texas Two Step Package, a luxurious way to enjoy your hometown at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and road-trip to Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.
When you book the Texas Two Step Package at both these resorts within the 2025 calendar year, you get these great benefits:
- $500 resort credit at both properties for golf, spa treatments, or dining.
- Two complimentary nights at any Omni Hotels & Resorts after completing stays at both resorts.
- Personalized itineraries crafted by Omni’s Experience Planners, who arrange tee times, spa sessions, and insider dining tips.
- 2025 bookings unlock an upgraded Select Guest loyalty tier and two bonus nights at any Omni resort.
The Stay: Frisco’s golf-fueled fall playground
There’s no need to venture far to feel like you’re on vacation. With championship golf, the lively PGA District, and seasonal culinary events, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa offers a vibrant autumn escape just minutes from home. Treat yourself to a round of golf in crisp fall air, relax with a Mokara Spa treatment, or sip cocktails under twinkling patio lights after sunset.
The Go: A Scenic Drive to Hill Country Charm
When wanderlust kicks in, head south to Austin’s Hill Country for the second step of your journey at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. This tranquil retreat is surrounded by seasonal foliage, nature trails perfect for cool-weather hikes, four championship golf courses, and cozy firepits for starlit evenings. It’s the ultimate contrast to Frisco’s buzz, offering serene scenery and rustic charm.
Savor the best of Texas this fall
Whether you stay local in Frisco for a quick autumn recharge or take a scenic road trip to Barton Creek’s rustic elegance, the Texas Two Step Package combines seasonal charm, luxury, and unbeatable perks.
Start your fall journey at OmniHotels.com/TexasTwoStep and see how easy it is to experience two sides of Texas in one unforgettable season.