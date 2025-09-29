Airline News
American Airlines partners with Porter Arlines for travel to Canada
American Airlines is teaming up with Porter Airlines, a Toronto-based carrier, up on a new codeshare partnership on travel between the U.S. and Canada.
“Canada is one of the most popular destinations for travelers, and American is excited to partner with Porter Airlines to unlock more travel options for customers,” says American senior VP Anmol Bhargava in a release. “This partnership puts customers at the forefront, and we look forward to providing even more seamless transborder travel options together.”
Codeshare partners are airlines that have an agreement to sell seats on each other's flights, allowing passengers to book a flight through one airline but fly on a plane operated by another.
Porter Airlines senior VP Edmond Eldebs says that the partnership will provide more options between Canada and the U.S.
"By initially combining Porter’s growing Canadian network with American’s extensive reach in the U.S. and southern destinations, we are offering improved connectivity in combination with Porter’s commitment to high-quality service," Eldebs says.
Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel with a fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft, serving a North American network from Eastern Canada.
Canada coastlines and cities
American will place its code on select flights operated by Porter from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). AAdvantage members purchasing a codeshare flight operated by Porter earn both AAdvantage miles and Loyalty Points for their travels.
American operates more than 25 peak daily flights to YYZ. In addition to domestic routes in Canada, American will also place its code on Porter’s flights between YYZ and Phoenix (PHX), with additional transborder flights to come.
In addition to YYZ in Canada, American offers year-round flights to Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL) and Vancouver (YVR) as well as seasonal service to Halifax (YHZ) and Quebec City (YQB). The codeshare partnership will offer travelers more routing options to other destinations.
Canadian destinations available via codeshare with Porter AirlinesAvailable for sale immediately:
- Edmonton (YEG)
- Halifax (YHZ)
- Ottawa (YOW)
- Victoria (YYJ)
- Winnipeg (YWG)
Available for sale in the coming weeks:
- Calgary (YYC)
- Charlottetown (YYG)
- Kelowna (YLW)
- St. John’s (YYT)
- Saskatoon (YXE)
- Vancouver (YVR)
The Americas
Porter will place its code on select American transborder and domestic flights, giving passengers access to more destinations when traveling from Canada. This includes connections through American’s key hubs at Charlotte, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Fort Worth, and Philadelphia, linking Porter’s growing Canadian network with American cities.
Porter’s code will also be placed on American’s southern network, extending access to destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.
Destinations available via codeshare with American Airlines available for sale immediately:
- Charlotte (CLT)
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
- Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
Available for sale in the coming weeks:
- Honolulu (HNL)
- Nashville (BNA)
- New Orleans (MSY)
- Portland (PDX)
- Sacramento(SMF)
- Salt Lake City (SLC)
- San Jose (SJC)