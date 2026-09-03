Taking off
Southwest Airlines launches airport lounges, but skips Dallas Love Field
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is introducing its first-ever lounges in airports across the country, but the carrier flew past Dallas Love Field for the rollout of its first four.
In a release, Southwest says it expects to open the lounges late next year at these four airports:
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu
- Nashville International Airport (set to be renamed in honor of the late Dolly Parton)
Construction of the four lounges is already underway.
Southwest plans to open at least seven more lounges over the next several years, but it didn’t identify the locations. In other words, Southwest travelers shouldn’t lose hope of Love Field — the airline’s hometown hub — landing a lounge.
Holders of a Chase-issued Southwest Rapid Reward credit card being launched in 2027 will gain access to the airline’s lounges.
The airline said in the release that its lounges will “combine the warmth and friendliness” of Southwest with “sophisticated design, locally inspired dining, high-quality amenities, and valuable travel benefits” available through the Chase Sapphire Reserve network of lounges.
“The introduction of a lounge network represents a strategic investment in Rapid Rewards and deepens our 30-year partnership with Chase,” said Tony Roarch, Southwest’s executive vice president, chief customer officer, and chief brand officer, in a statement.
Love Field lacks DFW’s wealth of lounges
Love Field has no lounges affiliated with airlines or credit card issuers. However, Patrick Carreno, Dallas’ aviation director, said last year that the planned $2.5 billion overhaul of Love Field’s terminal would make room for passenger lounges.
The region’s other major airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, boasts 22 lounges and other “premium spaces.”
Fort Worth-based American Airlines operates five Admirals Club lounges and one Flagship Lounge at DFW, the airline’s busiest hub. American plans to open a new Admirals Club in the redesigned Terminal C and a Provisions by Admirals Club lounge at the under-construction $4 billion Terminal F.
Resonating with travelers
Airlines and credit card issuers realize the value of airport lounges, which are geared toward top-tier flyers.
A 2025 study by market research company JD Power found 47 percent of lounge customers plan their routes based on lounge access, and 82 percent pick an airline based on lounge access.
“Airport lounges have become so popular that many airports are now starting to mimic their designs and layouts in their public terminal areas,” Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at JD Power, said in a release.
“Lounges are clearly resonating with travelers, as expanded access through credit card perks and other non-status-related offers has fueled demand, bringing with it the unfortunate side effect of increased crowding,” Taylor added. This is driving the demand for additional lounge space within airport terminals.”