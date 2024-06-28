Let's Have a Pool Day
Take a dip at Downright Austin's retro-fab Swim Club with this summer stay exclusive
The retro-fabulous Swim Clubmade a splash recently with its debut at the newly opened Downright Austin hotel, and now there's an even more enticing way to come experience it for yourself.
Showcasing a creatively fabulous interior design theme, the multi-level dining space is built into an empty pool; some diners eat on the deck, and others on the pool floor. A window out into the working pool is half-submerged in water, providing a glimpse at swimmers beneath the surface. (Consider this when picking a bathing suit for the occasion.)
Everything in the "pool" is a vibrant turquoise, from the tiles, to the tables, and the benches that blend seamlessly into the walls. Outside, everything is a fun and flirty Barbie pink.
The historic pool-turned-social club has some serious street cred thanks to the leadership of Travis Tober, known for one of Austin's favorite bars, Nickel City. The menu offers tastes of "endless summers and backyard grilling" with bites like brick-oven pizzas and Baja fish tacos.
Seriously upgrade your pool snacks. Photo courtesy of Downright Austin
The drinks are certainly Insta-worthy and include the Skinny Dippin', with coconut-washed Illegal mezcal, Aperol, Strega, berries, and ginger-turmeric; the Frozen Aperol Spritz, with Aperol, Skyy berry vodka, citrus, grapefruit, and a prosecco “tooter"; and the Sharks in the Water, with Haku vodka, Roku gin, Marie Brizard blue curaçao, pineapple, coconut, and a Giffard framboise “tooter.”
Although the Swim Club sounds like a private club, it is open to the public. The Swim Club Dining Room's hours are 11 am-10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am-11 pm. The bar stays open until midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 2 am Friday and Saturdays. Pool service is available daily from 11 am to close.
Kicking off June 30 at noon, the Sunday Splashdown summer series poolside parties will feature weekly drink specials and beats from favorite vinyl DJs. Reservations are now available at swimclubaustin.com.
Beginning July 18 from 5-10 pm, Swim Club will offer half-off on pizzas and Frozen Aperol Spritzes every Thursday.
Located in downtown Austin, Downright Austin features a bold, postmodern lobby experience, 367 stylish guest rooms including five suites, 31,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, and new culinary concepts, all within blocks of the Texas State Capitol and Moody Amphitheater.
And now you can make your summer unforgettable with an extended stay at the Downright Austin. Book a three-night stay by July 4, 2024, and enjoy the third night on the house. Be sure to use the promotional code BOG when making your online reservation or calling 1-800-228-9290 to book.
Though you must book by the Fourth of July, this special is good on stays through August 31, 2024.
Now all you have to do is pack your best swimsuit(s) and get ready to unwind, soak up the sun, and sip on a cocktail.