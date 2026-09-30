where to travel right now
Music festivals, art fairs, and wine top Texas travel ideas for October
Dallas travelers with a soft spot for the arts will have an easy time planning a weekend getaway with all of the music festivals, art fairs, and other cultural showcases happening around Texas this month.
From the grand debut of an international museum exhibition in San Antonio to Central Texas music festivals, there are plenty of ways for travelers to engage in artistic experiences all over the state. North Texans can also stay close to home to enjoy a weekend of Western cowboy culture and swing dancing at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
This is everything you need to know to plan a quick getaway in October.
Houston
Two creative festivals will take over Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center in October, drawing in art purveyors, collectors, and travelers on the prowl for their next statement piece. Prestigious contemporary art fair Untitled Art will return for its second annual show from October 2-4, showcasing several galleries from both local and Texas-based artists. Next is the Affordable Art Fair running from October 15-18, which will feature works from 350 artists from across the globe, including 17 Houston galleries. Single-day admission for Untitled Art starts at $40, and general admission tickets to the Affordable Art Fair is $20 per person.
Just down the road, Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe is giving weary travelers a discount to make the most of an extended lakeside getaway. Guests can receive 20 percent off the best available rate and get a $50 daily resort credit when they book stays from October 9-12 using the promo code "FALL2026". The Fall Break Weekend will be packed with events, such as a wine tasting with Bernhardt Winery, a comedy showcase, a poolside gameday watch party, and much more.
A major college town one-and-a-half hours from Houston will transform into a lively stage for emerging and established songwriters from October 9-10. The Bryan, Texas Songwriter Festival in Historic Downtown Bryan will have a free Main Stage open to the public, but the a VIP add-on wristband ($246) gives exclusive access to intimate performances, experiences, and additional perks at various venues. The artist lineup includes Radney Foster, Blue Water Highway, Beat Root Revival, Macie Hanna, and more.
Austin
October is a busy month for Austin residents and visitors with back-to-back weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival, Hot Luck Festival, and the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix — but there's plenty to do outside the city limits if you're avoiding the frenetic festival vibes.
One calming choice is the 2026 Autumn Art Stroll in the Downtown Georgetown Cultural District on October 16, where visitors can fill out a stroll passport at participating locations while enjoying live music, artist demonstrations, tours, and art shopping from 4-8 pm. The event is free to the public.
The Hill Country
Longtime family-owned winery Formando Vineyards is celebrating the grand opening of its new tasting room at 11835 N. State Highway 16 in Fredericksburg on October 1. The new taproom will serve wine by the glass, light bites, and three guided tasting experiences. All wines made under the Formando brand are made with fruit sourced from Hill Country growers and the family's own estate in Gillespie County.
Carter Creek Winery Resort in Johnson City has a new October-exclusive overnight package that makes planning a weekend getaway much easier and tastier. The Texas Wine, Bourbon & Beer Package is available Tuesdays through Saturdays and includes a one-night stay at the resort, plus a wine tasting for two, a beer tasting experience, and a whiskey flight at Garrison Brothers Distillery. Rates for the package start at $169 and can be booked online, with additional nights available by calling 877-935-7101.
Wine enthusiasts and Americana music lovers have a new reason to gather in the cozy Hill Country town of Gruene this fall: The Gruene Music & Wine Fest from October 8-11. The four-day festival will have wine and beer tastings, an auction, a catered dinner, live music, and much more. The festival also serves as a fundraising event for United Way of Comal and Guadalupe Counties. Event and concert tickets for October 9 are sold out, but tickets are still available for two other Gruene Hall concerts. Admission is free for the kickoff party (October 8) and the Tastings & Tunes event (October 10), but attendees can pre-purchase tasting tickets online. General admission for the Sunday All-Star Playlist is $97 per person.
San Antonio
The San Antonio Museum of Art will debut an extraordinary and impressive collection of cultural artifacts predating the Roman Empire on October 31. The new international exhibit, The Etruscans: From the Heart of Ancient Italy, will feature 130 works from more than 20 museums from around the world, including artifacts on loan from the Vatican Museums, the British Museum, and the Louvre. SAMA is one of only two U.S. museums where the exhibition will be shown, making it a can't-miss exclusive treasure for Texas travelers to explore for themselves. The Etruscans: From the Heart of Ancient Italy will be on view through March 14, 2027, and the exhibit is included with regular museum admission ($24 per person with discounts for seniors, military, and students).
Dallas-Fort Worth
The 35th annual Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering & Western Swing Festival will return to the Fort Worth Stockyards for an authentic Western weekend from October 23-25. The festival honors cowboy culture, ranching heritage, and "rich traditions of the Western world" with a chuck wagon competition, ranch rodeos, live music, poetry readings, a cookoff, swing dancing, and more. Ticket prices start at $67.27 including fees before taxes, and Western Swing tickets must be purchased separately.
ICYMI: The Transport Security Administration has launched a new program, called Gateside by TSA PreCheck, allowing members to pass through security and enter the gates at 13 U.S. airports (including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport) without having to purchase a plane ticket. The initiative is intended to make it easier for TSA PreCheck members to visit a gate for welcomes and send-offs, or visit with friends during a layover, according to TSA's website.