where to travel right now
Texas poppy festival blooms + 8 more Lone Star travel ideas for April
Adventurers hunting for an excuse to take a road trip around Texas will find many opportunities coming up in April. North Texans can check out a hidden gem in the Panhandle, visit a Hill Country brewery for its 30th anniversary, head down to the Gulf Coast for a birding festival, or book a dinner reservation at a Fredericksburg hotel's new Southern comfort restaurant.
Here are CultureMap's top picks for an April vacation around Texas.
All around Texas
Everyone is already aware of Buc-ee's gas stations, but in-the-know road-trippers are passing by the famous beaver in favor of nine destination gas stations that make Buc-ee's look basic. Some have been converted into trendy cafes, some are protected historical sites, and others sit empty but make for a great opportunity to practice road trip photography.
In Central Texas
The 27th annual Red Poppy Festival is returning to the charming city of Georgetown, a suburb north of Austin, from April 24-26. The annual extravaganza celebrates the city's blossoming poppy season and will feature a special music performance by country duo Maddie & Tae. Visitors can gather around the historic downtown square to check out a classic car show, an artisan vendor market, and more. The festival is free to the public.
Texas-made spirits brand Senza Maeso is commemorating two years since the opening of its San Marcos taproom with an all-day party on Saturday, April 4. Attendees can expect a local art market, nine live music performances, a photo booth with portraits by Eric Morales, food trucks, and specialty cocktails featuring Senza Maeso Hybrid Spirit.
Senza Maeso's retro-inspired tasting room is a vibe.Photo courtesy of Senza Maeso
In the Hill Country
Fredericksburg's award-winning The Albert Hotel has recently opened The Wellhouse, a new restaurant offering a rotating menu of seasonal Southern comfort dishes, cocktails, and (of course) plenty of wine. A few highlights of the current menu include the garlic and brown butter crab claws, the truffle mac and cheese, the Verlasso salmon with roasted smashed Brussels sprouts, and more.
Blanco-based brewery Real Ale Brewing Co. is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a big bash on Saturday, April 18 from 12-7 pm. The brewery will have 40 beers on tap for guests; numerous new releases, including surprise casks; cocktails; food from Hill Country vendors; and four live music performances. Basic tickets are $11.66 per person, and come with one token for a beer or a non-alcoholic beverage.
At home in Dallas-Fort Worth
The new restaurant at the Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas, Astra Kitchen + Lounge, will debut its new "Astra Hour" starting on Thursday, April 9. The new happy hour will serve as a high energy transition "from the office to the weekend" with live DJs and "fun surprises" every week on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:30-8 pm.
Along the Gulf Coast
Texas birders are flocking to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in Corpus Christi from April 22-26 for the annual Birdiest Festival in America. The festival will host birding tours and provide educational workshops and many opportunities to observe the city's migratory and native birds. General registration is $40 per person.
In the Texas Panhandle
Matador, a tiny town about 80 miles northeast of Lubbock and 290 miles from Dallas, was recently dubbed one of the top under-the-radar rural destinations in America by Airbnb. The first-ever "off-the-map" list features 20 small towns that present new opportunities for tourism. This town in Motley County fits the bill thanks to its rich history, wide open skies, and an undiscovered feel.
Matador is also conveniently close to Caprock Canyons State Park in Quitaque ,which is known for its roaming bison population and large bat colony. Caprock Canyons has recently unveiled a major 2,200-acre expansion that will bring even more protected land for hiking, biking, horseback riding, bison-watching, and much more.