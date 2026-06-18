This downtown Dallas hotel is turning summer into a citywide experience
Dallas doesn't tiptoe into summer — it embraces it. The city comes alive with rooftop gatherings, outdoor entertainment, great food, and unforgettable nights downtown.
This year, Omni Dallas Hotel is matching that energy with Summer in the City, a season-long celebration packed with dining experiences, entertainment, special offers, and family-friendly fun designed to help guests make the most of summer in the heart of Dallas.
Running from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Summer in the City transforms Omni Dallas into a hub for staycations, weekend getaways, date nights, and downtown adventures. Whether you're relaxing poolside, exploring nearby attractions, or enjoying an evening under the stars, the hotel offers countless ways to experience the season.
Movies under the stars
Nothing says summer quite like an outdoor movie night. Throughout the season, Omni Dallas will host free movie screenings on Pegasus Lawn, inviting guests and locals alike to enjoy nostalgic, family-friendly favorites beneath the Dallas skyline.
Grab your popcorn and enjoy the film.Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas Hotel
Complete with themed food and beverage offerings, these select Friday night events are the perfect excuse for a downtown outing. RSVP for free movie nights on Pegasus Lawn.
Dance the night away
When the sun goes down, Pegasus Lawn transforms into an open-air dance floor during Silent Disco nights.
Guests can choose from multiple music channels through wireless headphones while enjoying skyline views, cocktails, and a lively downtown atmosphere. Equal parts dance party and choose-your-own-soundtrack experience, Silent Disco delivers a unique twist on Dallas nightlife.
Texas flavor, elevated
One of the season's standout culinary events is Farm to Flame, an immersive dining experience at Texas Spice that celebrates the rich traditions of Texas barbecue and open-fire cooking.
Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, smoked specialties, and regional flavors that showcase the diversity of Texas cuisine. It's an elevated take on barbecue that transforms dinner into a memorable culinary event.
Explore more of Dallas
For visitors looking to experience the city beyond the hotel, the Discover Dallas Package pairs a stay at Omni Dallas with CityPASS tickets, providing access to some of Dallas' most popular attractions.
Whether you're taking in iconic views, visiting museums, or planning a family adventure, the package makes it easy to build an unforgettable Dallas getaway while saving on admission costs.
Why leave the city?Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas Hotel
Stay, save, and be amazed
Summer travelers can also take advantage of the America Is Calling offer, which provides up to 20 percent off select stays.
Looking for something unexpected? The ASTONISHED Experience brings immersive magic and illusion performances to the hotel on select dates throughout the season.
Families can also enjoy Kids Eat Free dining offers for children 10 and younger during select meal periods with the purchase of an adult entrée.
Your summer headquarters in Downtown Dallas
Whether you're planning a family staycation, a romantic getaway, a night out with friends, or a weekend centered around Dallas' biggest events, Omni Dallas Hotel offers a front-row seat to everything the city has to offer.
Come for the movie nights, stay for the skyline views, savor the flavors of Texas, and discover why downtown Dallas is the place to be this summer.
To explore upcoming events, packages, and seasonal offers, visit Omni Dallas Summer in the City.