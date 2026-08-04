A Weekend in The Woodlands
Where to stay and play on a summer weekend getaway in The Woodlands
Summer isn't over just yet. There's still time to trade the daily routine for a weekend that feels worlds away. Just three hours from Dallas, The Woodlands offers an effortless escape where towering pines, luxury accommodations, exceptional dining, outdoor adventure, and vibrant entertainment come together in one beautifully walkable destination.
Whether you're planning a family getaway, a weekend with friends, or a relaxing retreat for two, The Woodlands makes it easy to disconnect from the everyday. Perfectly positioned for a quick road trip from Dallas-Fort Worth, it's a place where fresh air, scenic waterways, and curated experiences invite you to slow down and savor every moment.
Where to stay
With 14 hotel properties and plenty of activities, the ideal accommodations are easy to find. The Woodlands Resort strikes the perfect balance of relaxation, recreation, and refined hospitality. Make a splash at the onsite Forest Oasis Waterpark & Lazy River, or enjoy two championship golf courses, five resort pools, elevated onsite dining, and more.
The Westin in Waterway Square.Photo courtesy of Visit The Woodlands
Another elevated option is The Westin at The Woodlands, located in the heart of Waterway Square. Complete with a rooftop infinity pool and stylish guest rooms, it also grants great access to upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Where to play
Once you've settled in, it's time to get out and explore. Outdoor activities abound in The Woodlands, from kayaking and paddleboarding at Riva Row Boathouse to aerial adventures at Texas Treeventures. Plus, 220 miles of walkable pathways connect the entire town — which boasts 150 parks!
Kayak or paddle away in The Woodlands.Photo courtesy of Visit The Woodlands
After your adventure, hop on board the free Town Center Trolley, which connects The Woodlands Mall, Market Street, The Woodlands Waterway, and Hughes Landing, giving you a fun way to visit tons of attractions. To wrap up the evening, catch a show under the stars at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion — one of the top amphitheaters in the world. Coming up this summer are John Mellencamp (August 6), Chicago and Styx (August 20), and Jack Johnson (August 28).
Where to eat
From decadent waterfront restaurants to swanky wine lounges and cozy cafes, there's something on the menu for everyone in The Woodlands. Need help narrowing down the choices? Charolais, the highly anticipated new restaurant from esteemed chef Austin Simmons, is the hottest reservation in town this summer. Now open in Hughes Landing, it builds on the legacy he established at Tris, with signature dishes such as a kimchi crab appetizer, tuna sushi pizza, and bigger-than-ever steak boards.
Other highlights for your weekend itinerary include Local Public Eatery for patio dining in Market Street; modern Japanese cuisine at Kokoro in Waterway Square; and contemporary American at The Audrey, overlooking Market Street's Central Park.
Contemporary fare at The Audrey.Photo courtesy of Visit The Woodlands
Where to shop
With its abundance of luxury boutiques, high-end department stores, and locally owned gems, it's no wonder Southern Living magazine calls The Woodlands "One of America's Best Shopping Destinations."
For top luxury brands, Market Street is your destination, from Louis Vuitton and Chanel to David Yurman, Gucci, and more. Or shop 'til you drop at The Woodlands Mall, featuring 160 stores and restaurants under one roof. Love local? Boutiques and shops are sprinkled throughout town, such as must-shop Piney Rose Floral, Jen Loves Paper, and Tumbleweeds & Notions.
Premier shopping awaits. Photo courtesy of Visit The Woodlands
From luxury accommodations and exciting outings to delectable dining and premier shopping, The Woodlands makes planning your next getaway a breeze. Wrap up summer with a well-deserved weekend in The Woodlands. Plan your trip today.