W for the Win
W Dallas completes sweeping renovation, bringing a fresh vision of Victory Park luxury
A fresh chapter has arrived at W Dallas. The hotel has completed a sweeping, multiphase renovation, transforming its guest rooms, suites, lobby, and Living Room bar with a bold new design inspired by the art, culture, and history of Dallas.
The renovation unfolded over several years, with the Living Room bar and lobby transformation completed in December 2024, guest room renovations finished in summer 2026, and the final phase — the suite renovation — completed in October 2026. Together, the updates bring a cohesive new look and feel to the hotel, creating an elevated setting for visitors and locals alike.
The design vision, called W Dallas – Victory, takes inspiration from the Dallas Regionalism art movement and the city's evolving landscape. It brings together natural influences, contemporary art, architecture, and the energy of Dallas in an expressive mix of organic forms, rich textures, and bold colors. Muted tones inspired by nature are balanced with the vibrancy of the city's fashion, art, and architectural icons.
Rooms take design cues from the Dallas Regionalism art movement.Photo courtesy of W Dallas
One of the renovation's standout artistic features is a dramatic cowhide mural by Austin-based artist Kyle Bunting. Created with his signature double-dyed Italian hides, the piece draws inspiration from the work of Dallas Regionalist painter Otis Dozier and tells the story of pivotal moments in Texas art history. Its flowing design extends vertically across the feature wall, while coordinating carpet patterns create a sense of continuity throughout the space.
Another eye-catching addition comes from visual artist Michael Murphy. His perceptual art chandelier uses individual chrome spheres to create different images depending on the viewer's perspective. Viewed from directly underneath, the installation appears as the Texas Star; from the side, it reveals the iconic Pegasus, a symbol closely associated with Dallas.
The pegasus is also a symbol of wealth, power, and fame in Greek Mythology.Photo courtesy of W Dallas.
Throughout the property, the design pays tribute to the city's character and history. The concept draws on Dallas' roots as a transportation and commerce hub, its celebrated arts districts, and its reputation as a center of innovation and individuality. The result is a hotel experience that feels connected to its surroundings while embracing the unexpected.
And the location makes W Dallas an especially appealing home base for entertainment and city exploration. Situated in Victory Park directly across from American Airlines Center, the hotel puts guests steps from major concerts, Dallas Stars hockey, Dallas Mavericks basketball, and other marquee events. The convenience makes it easy to turn a night out into a full getaway: come for the show, stay for the night.
With its newly completed guest rooms and suites, refreshed social spaces, and design rooted in the spirit of Dallas, W Dallas invites visitors to experience Victory Park from a fresh perspective. Whether in town for a major event or planning a city escape, guests will find a reimagined destination that brings art, culture, and hospitality together.
Come for the show. Stay for the night.