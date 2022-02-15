Mark Machado knew at a very young age that he was meant to be an artist.

Today, he creates masterpieces on everything from classic cars to celebrity skin as Mister Cartoon, his professional name as a tattoo and street artist.

"I knew when I was really little that art made me feel good," he says.

The Los Angeles-born Machado is known for designing the logo for Cypress Hill and Eminem's Shady Records, and has also tattooed the bodies of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Travis Barker, Mena Suvari, and Snoop Dogg, among other celebs.

"No matter what you do, be great at it," he says. "Get obsessed. Lose sleep over it. When you think you're done, stretch farther."

Get to know Mister Cartoon and more about his art philosophy through the video above, which was produced as part of Modelo's campaign highlighting people who both embrace and embody the fighting spirit.

