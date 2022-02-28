Home » Arts
Season announcement

Texas Ballet Theater steps right up to 'Cirque' world premiere next season

By
Texas Ballet Theater, Imbue
Choreographer Garrett Smith’s Imbue will be performed as part of "Modern Masterpieces." Photo by Amitava Sarkar
Texas Ballet Theater, Bartok
"Modern Masterpieces" will be a mixed repertoire production featuring Ben Stevenson’s Bartok and Image. Photo by Ellen Appel
Texas Ballet Theater Alice in Wonderland
TBT closes the season with the return of Ben Stevenson’s Alice in Wonderland. Photo by Amitava Sarkar
Texas Ballet Theater's 2022-2023 season will fly high in its first "Cirque"-style presentation, then tumble down the rabbit hole for Alice in Wonderland.

The nonprofit dance company's new season, announced February 28, includes a world premiere, mixed repertoire performances, and classic favorites like The Nutcracker — spread out, per tradition, across Fort Worth and Dallas.

“The season truly has something for everyone,” says TBT artistic director Ben Stevenson in a release. “It is full of fantasy and engaging stories, presented by our talented company of dancers. The whole family can come and enjoy the ballet all season long.”

The season opens with Cirque du Ballet, described as "a world premiere production featuring an array of characters and choreography from the world’s most popular ballets." Stevenson will choreograph the production, running at Dallas' Winspear Opera House from September 16-18, 2022, then at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall from September 30-October 2, 2022.

Next comes the annual blockbuster production of Stevenson's The Nutcracker. The holiday favorite will first play at Winspear Opera House, November 25-December 4, 2022, before a run at Bass Hall, December 9-24, 2022.

Lucky Fort Worth gets the one-night-only, pop culture-filled parody ballet The Nutty Nutcracker, presented at Bass Hall December 16, 2022.

Spring 2023 brings "Modern Masterpieces," a mixed repertoire production featuring Stevenson’s Bartok and Image, as well as choreographer Garrett Smith’s Imbue. (TBT canceled its in-person presentation of Bartok/Image/Imbue in 2020 because of COVID-19.) The production will run at Wyly Theatre in Dallas from February 24-26, 2023, then at Bass Hall the following month, March 17-19, 2023.

The season will close with the return of Stevenson’s Alice in Wonderland, which follows the classic children’s story but introduces a unique element not typically seen in ballet — dialogue and narration by characters. The show will take the stage at Winspear Opera House on May 19-21, 2023, then move to Bass Hall on May 26-28, 2023.

Mix-and-match season packages are on sale now on the TBT website and 877-828-9200 (option 1). Single tickets go on sale July 5.

