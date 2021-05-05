Wicked opens in Dallas as first Broadway tour in U.S. after pandemic

Broadway has announced it is officially reopening in September 2021, but Dallas audiences will get their musical fix even sooner.

When Wicked opens at the Music Hall at Fair Park on August 3, 2021, it will not only signal the return of Dallas Summer Musicals but also be the first touring Broadway show in the country to open.

"We couldn't be more honored and thrilled to present Wicked, not just as a return engagement in Dallas, but also as the first Broadway show to resume performances in the U.S.," says Ken Novice, DSM president. "It's a poignant moment for our industry, our organization, and audiences that we will always cherish, coming out of such a challenging year as this past one. Wicked shows us there's no place like home — and we can't think of a better way to welcome home our Broadway shows at the Music Hall than with this long-running, award-winning fan favorite."

Dallas Summer Musicals is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to implement increased safety protocols, and No. 1 on that list is the requirement that masks must be worn at all times while in the venue.

Contactless entry and payments, additional hand sanitizing stations, upgraded air filtration systems, enhanced cleaning procedures, and staff health checks are also part of the plan, though it doesn't look like patrons will have their temperatures checked. Food and drink will not be allowed in the theater — only in the lobby — and there is no current mention of reduced audience sizes or social-distance seating. You can read more about DSM's COVID protocols here.

Single tickets for Wicked start at $29 (pricing subject to change) and will be available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787 beginning May 21, though DSM subscribers can purchase tickets now.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy dropped in. A smart and fiery young woman born with emerald-green skin meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, and their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

The musical will run August 3-September 5, 2021, as the first show in DSM's 2021-22 season.