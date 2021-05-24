Step into a virtual event like no other as The Other Art Fair goes up in Dallas on May 25-30. Hosted by Saatchi Art, this digital gathering lets you connect with artists in real-time, shop from thousands of artists across the globe, and take part in new digital art experiences.

Attendees can expect a three-dimensional art fair environment designed to closely mirror The Other Art Fair's in-person offering at Dallas Market Hall, with artist booths, interactive programming, and mural and art installations.

But unlike a traditional in-person event, this one is accessible 24 hours a day for six days straight. It's free to register, easy to participate, and safe to shop.

You can set up live appointment bookings between you and the artists via secure video chat, or follow along during DIY workshops and immersive experiences that cover everything from tablescape arrangements to embroidery to cocktail-making.

If you're overwhelmed and don't know where to start, there are 5- and 30-minute virtual tours led by the fair directors, who share insights and highlight features, not-to-be-missed artists, and more.

There are also curator-led panel discussions with topics like "How to Invest in Art" — something we could all benefit from.

Of the 100 artists participating in the Dallas version, more than 60 percent of them are from Texas.

Meet Daniela Pasqualini, an Italian artist based in Dallas who expresses sensations of the natural world through highly textured paintings. Or discover the large-scale woodcut printmaking of Barbara Kuebel, a Louisiana-based Austrian artist who uses brightly colored inks to explore the playful and complex dynamics of group behavior. There's also Dallas-based Rapheal Crump, whose paintings tell a relatable story of life in the concrete jungle; his 'Give Us Liberty' series is currently very popular with collectors around the world.

You can also shop these original artworks in mediums that range from painting to photography, mixed media to sculptural art, at a variety of price points.

Register now to secure your free spot to The Other Art Fair, and get ready to fill that blank space on your wall while meeting the artist who created it.