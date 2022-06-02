12 applause-worthy events make it a blockbuster summer for arts in Dallas-Fort Worth

Summer typically is a slower time on the Dallas-Fort Worth arts scene, but nothing has been typical about arts — or anything else — the last couple years. Because of the pandemic, big events were postponed, seasons were reconfigured, and anniversary celebrations were rescheduled. As a result, DFW has a blockbuster summer of performing and visual arts ahead. Here's a quick overview of all the big, can't-miss arts events happening in the next few months, with more information at the links.

Music

Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

Finally back after the pandemic forced a four-year absence to five, the "Olympics of the piano world" brings 30 of the world’s top emerging pianists as they strive to perform their best on an enormous world stage, in hopes of winning a gold medal, cash prize, and launching international careers. For the first time, the opening two rounds (June 2-4 and June 5-6) take place at the all-new Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU. The competition moves to Bass Hall for the semifinal (June 8-12) and final (June 17-18) rounds. The finals concerts on June 17 and 18 will be simulcast for free in Sundance Square Plaza. A family festival will also take place prior to the concert on June 18.

Outdoor symphonic concerts

Due to COVID-19, Fort Worth has not gotten to enjoy the beloved summer Concerts in the Garden series since 2019. They're finally back, and it's the 30th anniversary season. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Concerts in the Garden, June 16-July 4 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Featured artists include Asleep at the Wheel, Sarah Jaffe, and many more. Across town, Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony in the City Parks Concerts at different outdoor venues around the city. Upcoming dates are June 3, June 8, and June 9.

Mimir Chamber Music Festival

The acclaimed Mimir Chamber Music Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The opening week will be headlined by fan-favorite renowned pianist Alessio Bax and multi-award-winning Pacifica Quartet. The festival's traditional five-concert series will expand for the 25th season, offering concertgoers six musical performances by professional musicians during the festival, and two concerts presented by the 2022 Mimir Emerging Artists. All will take place at TCU's PepsiCo Recital Hall at the Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, June 29-July 8.

Theater and dance

Shakespeare Dallas 50th anniversary

Shakespeare Dallas (forever known by longtime attendees as "Shakespeare in the Park"), the area’s leading professional theater company performing the works of William Shakespeare, marks its golden anniversary season this summer. Starting in mid-June, the company will present two of Shakespeare’s beloved works: A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Tempest. In a new twist, Midsummer is set in 1945 Athens, at the end of WWII. Both productions will be held outdoors, per tradition, at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in East Dallas, and will run in rotation on select dates, June 15-July 23.

Dallas Theater Center presents The Odyssey

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Dallas Theater Center (DTC), in collaboration with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and AT&T Performing Arts Center, presents the 2022 Public Works Dallas production, The Odyssey. Inspired by the historical pageantry movement of the early 1900s, this final work in deBessonet and Almond’s grand trilogy reimagines the Greek epic. Public Works is a participatory theater project designed to blur the lines between professional artists and Dallas community members. The presentation runs July 8-10 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

TITAS/Dance Unbound presents BalletX

TITAS/Dance Unbound will close their 2021/2022 season with BalletX, a company making their Dallas debut. Co-founded in 2005 by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox and choreographer Matthew Neenan, Ballet X has produced over 100 ballets by 60 choreographers from across the globe. They will perform twice — once Friday, June 3 and once Saturday, June 4 — at Moody Performance Hall.

Bruce Wood Dance presents Spring

Bruce Wood Dance presents Spring, featuring a world premiere from guest choreographer Stephanie Martinez; the mainstage production of Joy Bollinger’s Slip Zone Suite commissioned by Dallas Museum of Art and inspired by its exhibition "Slip Zone;" and the Dallas premiere of Bruce Wood’s riveting interpretation of Rite of Spring, the iconic work by Igor Stravinsky. Performances will take place June 10-12 at Bass Performance Hall.

Visual arts

Immersive art installations

The word of the year in visual arts seems to be "immersive." High-tech multimedia presentations allow visitors to step inside the world of famous artists and their iconic paintings. The first to open, Immersive Van Gogh, was extended by popular demand through September 11. Immersive Frida Kahlo runs to the end of June. Up next is Banksyland, featuring the world of the elusive street artist Banksy, running June 26-July 4 only. Then, Immersive Monet and Impressionists brings the Water Lilies and more to Dallas, July 1-September 11.

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity"

This dazzling major exhibition, in partnership with the Maison Cartier, traces the inspirations from and adaptations of Islamic art and design by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison for the creation of jewelry and objects from the early 20th century to the present day. Over 400 objects, including sparkling jewels worthy of royalty, are featured in this expansive exhibition making its U.S. debut at the DMA. On display now through September 18.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth presents "Women Painting Women"

"Women Painting Women" features more than 30 female artists who have chosen women as subject matter in their works. This acclaimed exhibition is the first of its kind and includes approximately 50 evocative portraits that span the 1940s to the present. Replete with complexities, realness, abjection, beauty, complications, everydayness, and joy, the portraits connect with real women, and they make way for female artists to share the stage with their male counterparts in defining the image of woman and how it has evolved. Open now through September 25.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art presents "Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano"

Fort Worth's Amon Carter Museum of American Art will present the nationally touring exhibition "Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artists and the Magic of Murano," which brings to life the Venetian glass revival of the late 19th century. It's the first comprehensive examination of American tourism, artmaking, and art collecting in Venice. To complement the exhibition, artist Justin Ginsberg will set up a glass kiln on the museum’s lawn to create a new site-specific work, which will go on display at the museum. Runs June 26-September 11.

Kimbell Art Museum presents Gentileschi / Wiley: "Two Paintings of Judith 400 Years Apart"

Two paintings depicting different versions of the Old Testament story of Judith and Holofernes, one by Italian Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi and the other by American contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley, will be on view at the Kimbell for a limited time. Strikingly different renditions of the same subject realized exactly 400 years apart, the paintings will allow visitors to reflect on contemporary issues through a historical lens. Runs July 19-October 9.