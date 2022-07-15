Dallas audiences will fall head over heels for Uptown Players' 2022-23 season

Uptown Players has released its remarkably well-rounded 2022-23 season, which includes a world premiere, a recent Broadway play, a co-production with Fort Worth's Stage West, and the return of a big musical that was previously canceled by COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for summer 2020, Head Over Heels now makes its regional premiere at the end of 2022. This bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Avenue Q is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” and “Mad About You.”

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction — only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. It plays the Kalita Humphreys Theater December 2-18, 2022.

Silver Foxes is a new comedy play about an ensemble of queer men who rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. The three older men plus their buddy’s younger twink lover navigate stray cats, online hookup sites, and the real estate-ravenous lesbian couple next door to become a fabulous de facto family in an iconic midcentury Palm Springs house.

This world premiere is written by James Berg and Stan Zimmerman (Golden Girls) and will be presented on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three March 2-12, 2023.

The Uptown Players divas return for Broadway Our Way 2023, another entertaining weekend of Broadway music with plenty of twists, laughs and surprises.

The annual fundraiser will be written and directed by B. J. Cleveland and presented at the Kalita Humphreys Theater April 20-23, 2023.

Uptown Players joins Stage West to co-produce Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical. Based on the cult classic film and featuring your favorite '90s hits, this epic game of cat and mouse finds two diabolically charming step-siblings who place a bet and vow to destroy anyone who gets in their way.

Performances will be at both the Swenson Theater at Stage West and the Kalita Humphreys Theater June 1-11, 2023.

Closing out the 21st season is the regional premiere — and recent Broadway favorite — Chicken & Biscuits by Douglas Lyons. It follows rivaling sisters Baneatta and Beverly as they try to bury their father without killing each other.

This proves difficult when Beverly shows up to the chapel with all her “blessings” on display. Baneatta’s husband tries to mediate the family drama while preparing Bernard’s eulogy. Baneatta’s son intentionally brings his neurotic white Jewish boyfriend along, knowing Baneatta disapproves. All while Beverly’s nosy daughter keeps asking questions no one wants to answer.

But when a family secret reveals itself at the altar, the two sisters are faced with a truth that could either heal or break them. It runs July 28-August 13, 2023, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Individual ticket prices for all shows range from $30 to $65. Four and five-show season ticket flex packages are available and include a 25 percent off discount for single ticket prices, both premium and regular seating.

Season tickets can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718.