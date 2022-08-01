These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August

Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all.

In order of start date, here are six local shows to watch this month:

When We Were Very Young

Hip Pocket Theatre, August 5-21

The A.A. Milne classic book of musings and poems is brought to life for the stage through music, puppetry, and dance.

Dreamgirls

Jubilee Theatre, August 11-14

One of the most successful and explosive musicals in American theatre history comes to the Bass Hall stage to round out Jubilee's 41st season. The musical goes behind the scenes to reveal the business phase of show business and the shared drama that exudes love, heartache, rejection, soulful melodies, high-octane vocals, triumph and defeat — both musically and personally — through all of the characters’ journeys.

Curse of the Puerto Ricans

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, August 11-28

Julia Rodriguez has sacrificed everything for her family, comprised of her alcoholic father, her miserable mother, her absentee older sister, and her lively little sister. When "the one that got away" re-enters her life and asks her to run away with him to California, she begins to question if she’s made a mistake.

Between Riverside and Crazy

Stage West, August 18-September 11

Ex-NYPD cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington is under a lot of pressure. He is stubbornly pursuing a lawsuit over an officer-involved shooting. Barely holding on to the rent-controlled apartment he shares with his newly paroled son and motley surrogate family, he is ready to accept neither payout nor surrender. But as tensions come to a head in a swirl of demands from family and friends, a final ultimatum from former colleagues causes "Pops" to draw the line and make some demands of his own.

The Little Dog Laughed

Uptown Players, August 19-28

Douglas Carter Beane’s 2006 play tells the story of two lovers fighting against the world to keep their passion for each other alive. Mitchell, an up-and-coming actor, and Diane, his agent/producer, pretend to be a couple to avoid negative press about Mitchell’s homosexuality. The plan works until Mitchell falls for Alex, a young male sex worker, who changes Mitchell’s views about relationships and convinces him to love, much to the dismay of Diane, who tries desperately to avoid a scandal.

Mamma Mia!

Lyric Stage, August 24-28

This ABBA musical is a classic for a reason. Set in Greece, this fun show tells the story of Sophie, a young woman who’s trying to find the identity of her father on the eve of her wedding and hilarity ensues.