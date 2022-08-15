Dallas' Cara Mía Theatre gets vocal about social justice in 2022-23 season

Cara Mía Theatre’s 2022-23 season spotlights international, national, and local Latinx artists and activists, reinforcing the company's core values of Chicano/Latinx identities, experimental theater, and social justice.

"We are calling this season 'The Voices of Cara Mía Theatre,'" says executive artistic director David Lozano. "The productions are diverse expressions of Latinidades from Texas and across the Americas. We are bringing the world of Latinx theater to Dallas."

The season kicks off in September 2022 with the annual Latinidades Theatre Fest, bringing in acts from San Francisco, Austin, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The festival opens on September 22 with a free outdoor performance by Cara Mía and continues through the weekend with Pachuquísmo, performed by Vanessa Sanchez and La Mezcla.

Pachuquísmo portrays the female experiences of the 1940s Zoot Suit Riot era through tap dance, Mexican zapateado, live jazz music, traditional Son Jarocho (from Veracruz, Mexico), and video. It runs September 23-24, 2022.

The second weekend will feature a futuristic, multimedia performance called On the Eve of Abolition, created by Papel Machete from San Juan, Puerto Rico. It runs September 29-October 2, 2022.

Concluding the festival is the Emmy-nominated sketch group The Latino Comedy Project from Austin, which will present ¡Estar Guars!, a hilarious comedy event set "not long ago, in a barrio just around the way." It runs October 7-9, 2022.

November 26-December 18, 2022, Cara Mía Theatre brings back its political tour de force Crystal City 1969, by David Lozano and Raul Treviño.

Named the best new play of 2009-2010 by the Dallas-Fort Worth Critics Forum, Crystal City 1969 is based on the true story of Mexican-American students in south Texas who walked out of their school and into civil rights history.

February 18-March 12, 2023, Cara Mía Theatre presents To DIE:GO in Leaves, by Frida Kahlo, a play previously devised by Cara Mía Theatre almost 20 years ago. Inspired by Kahlo’s paintings and biography, To DIE:GO in Leaves, by Frida Kahlo, will be performed in repertory in English and Spanish.



April 15-May 30, 2023, brings the world premiere of Orígenes/Origins in association with the Laboratorio de la Máscara from Mexico City.

Written by Mexican director Alicia Martínez Álvarez, Frida Espinosa Müller, Sorany Gutierrez, and David Lozano, Orígenes/Origins is a story of building a new life in a new country while remembering one’s origins.

Featuring masks, movement, and original music by Peruvian composer Fabricio Cavero, Orígenes/Origins is performed in Spanish and English with supertitles.

All performances will be held at the Latino Cultural Center, where Cara Mía Theatre is a resident company.

Season tickets are currently on sale at caramiatheatre.org/plays or by calling 214-516-0706.