Uptown Players will raise you up in 2022 with Tony-winning plays and musicals

As Uptown Players is opening one hit Broadway musical, it's announcing another for the upcoming 2022 season.

Kinky Boots, the regional premieres of the critically acclaimed 2013 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, joins a Tony-nominated regional premiere, another Tony-nominated play, and the return of the annual fundraising production Broadway Our Way.

It all starts with Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, a new and shortened revival of Fierstein’s original 1983 Torch Song Trilogy. The play follows the life of Arnold Beckoff, a Jewish drag queen who makes it his life journey to find happiness in 1970s New York in the midst of homophobia and intolerance, even by his own family and partners. The play chronicles the all-too-human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home. It runs March 25-April 3, 2022.

Broadway Our Way is next, featuring many of your favorite actors from past Uptown Players seasons performing selections from Broadway shows, both past and present, all done with an sassy spin. It runs April 21-24, 2022.

Summer brings us Kinky Boots, which tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherited a shoe factory from his late father and forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots to continue his father’s legacy and save the business. Renowned singer and songwriter Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein team up as composer and playwright. It runs July 15-31, 2022.

The season closes with Douglas Carter Beane's 2006 heartfelt drama The Little Dog Laughed. The play tells the story of two lovers fighting against the world to keep their passion for each other alive. Mitchell, an up-and-coming actor, and Diane, his agent/producer, pretend to be a couple to avoid negative press about Mitchell’s homosexuality. The plan works until Mitchell falls for Alex, a young male sex worker, who changes Mitchell’s views about relationships and convinces him to love, much to the dismay of Diane, who tries desperately to avoid a scandal. It runs August 19-28, 2022,

Individual ticket prices for all shows range from $30 to $60. All performances will take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Season and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.uptownplayers.org or by phone at 214-219-2718.