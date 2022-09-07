Dallas' Kitchen Dog Theater packs 2022-23 season with premieres

For its 32nd season, Kitchen Dog Theater has programmed two regional premieres, one world premiere, and the 25th anniversary of its New Works Festival, which nurtures talent from Texas and beyond.

First up is The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp, directed by KDT co-artistic director Tina Parker.

In the 17 years since she was last published, novelist Bella Baird has almost completely isolated herself from the world. But things change when she meets Christopher, a brilliant but enigmatic student in her creative writing class at Yale.

As their friendship deepens, their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, leading to a shocking request. The play was nominated for six 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Play. It runs November 3-20, 2022.

Man Cave by John J. Caswell Jr. is next, directed by KDT artistic company member Christie Vela.

Imaculada gathers her friends in a fortress-like mansion belonging to her absent employer, a wealthy Republican Congressman. Together the four women convert his luxurious basement man cave into their own spiritual war room and protective sanctuary from the violence of men, both real and supernatural. It runs February 16-March 5, 2023.

For the landmark 25th annual celebration of the best voices from DFW and beyond, Kitchen Dog has made a killer "mix tape" of festivals past, complete with commissions, staged readings of the hottest new plays around, and the 22nd anniversary of DPAC PUP Fest.

2023 New Works Festival events include the mainstage, world-premiere production of The Last Truck Stop by Crystal Jackson, directed by KDT co-artistic director Christopher Carlos.

A tenacious trucker-turned-truck-stop-owner and her poetic, gun-toting postal carrier debate staying or going when their desert town becomes a no-go zone. Should they trust the colorful stranger who arrives with a story they desperately want to believe? It runs June 8-June 25, 2023.

The staged reading series and DPAC PUP (Playwrights Under Progress) Fest will also take place in June 2023, with directors and playwrights to be announced.

All performances will take place at the Trinity River Arts Center.

A KDT season subscription is $60 for adults and $45 for students/seniors (65 and up) and can be purchased at www.kitchendogtheater.org or by calling 214-953-1055.